Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board with Google Cloud and Reply

by Azimut Yachts 11 Nov 03:30 PST

Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board for the first time thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media.

The two partners are synonymous with innovation, perfectly positioned to support the Shipyard's path of digital transformation, which sees technology improve the experience of life on board, offering the freedom to focus more on what really matters: the sea, nature, and time with family and friends. Thanks to the partnership with Google Cloud and Reply, Azimut has created a proprietary app that leverages Google Cloud data management and analysis and speech-to-text capacities included in its Vertex AI solution to combine boat management and smart home functionality for the first time, allowing you to interact with the yacht through voice commands or access the system remotely.

The beta version - installed on board the Magellano 60 for testing, controls the entertainment, lighting and climate systems, as well as the appliances. It also displays up-to-date information from the main computer, allowing real-time water and fuel monitoring and supporting the optimization of resource management. Additionally, security cameras can be installed and integrated to remotely monitor the yacht.