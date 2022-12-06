Please select your home edition
Magellano 60 reduces emissions with HVO biofuel

by Azimut Yachts 14 Nov 03:38 PST
Magellano 60 © Azimut Yachts

Magellano 60 is the model chosen by Azimut for the first voyage powered by HVOlution biofuel, produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility with 100% renewable raw materials.*

The tests carried out by Azimut in the summer of 2023 recorded exceptional results in terms of compatibility and performance. The combination of the Dual Mode hull and biofuel has allowed a well-to-wake reduction in CO2 emissions of more than 80% compared to a yacht of comparable size powered by fossil diesel.

With these unprecedented collaborations in the yachting industry, Azimut and its partners put technology at the service of beauty, to further enhance the onboard lifestyle and a conscious approach to the issue of environmental sustainability.

*Pursuant to the Directive UE 2018/2001 "REDII".

