Wellcraft Boats launches four new models

Wellcraft 243 © Wellcraft Boats Wellcraft 243 © Wellcraft Boats

by Wellcraft 10 Nov 16:43 PST

Wellcraft, a legendary brand in the world of boats for over 65 years, continues its commitment to innovation and excellence.

The brand is proud to announce the grand reveal of its newly designed Fisherman Series and introduce the Wellcraft 435 in its first ever, World Premiere. The changes from the company are not just improvements; they represent a groundbreaking wave of innovation in the boating industry with a simple promise to redefine the rules of boating.

Grand Reveal of Center Console Series

Built for Purpose while pushing the limits of the offshore, Wellcraft had dedicated its focus to enhance the comfort and convenience of its center consoles. The brand-new 2024 Fisherman models, the 243 and 263, were unveiled in booth 2047 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center at 12:00pm on Wednesday, October 25th, 2023 to event attendees. Included in the new line-up is the 223 which was not present at this year's show.

Wellcraft has redesigned the Fisherman series to include a fully bonded glass windshield with a power operated vent which provides enhanced visibility and protection while facing the elements of the offshore waters. The support legs of the fiberglass T-Top are recessed into the center console creating more space for maneuvering around the boat and the cabin is now accessible with a lateral opening door. The helm station has been reworked to incorporate additional screen space and advanced technology. The hardtop features an integrated accessories box in which boaters will find easy access to electronic devices. The rest of the console is designed to provide unobstructed views of your desired destination. Maintenance and equipment management has never been more straightforward as all 2024 Wellcraft models will come with a 1-year pre-paid subscription to SeaNapps allowing you to track engine hours and maintenance needs right from your phone.

Dual upholstered helm seats with adjustable bolsters now feature a dedicated "Cooler Cave" where you can conveniently store a cooler with an additional storage area perfect for keeping tools and tackle within easy reach. Forward-facing backrests are now included as part of the bow seating package enhancing comfort for passengers and the transom seat has been reworked for easier access to the bilge. These enhancements to the Fisherman Series were incorporated to extend your time and distance offshore to take full advantage of pushing your limits.

World Premiere of the Wellcraft 435

As Wellcraft continues to push through and make waves with its Performance Cruiser Series, fans from all areas of the globe are coming to see the official launch of the new Wellcraft 435 as it debuts at its first International Boat Show. The Wellcraft 435 will be on display at in the North Basin of the Bahia Mar location in H821 alongside its sister, the Wellcraft 355.

Wellcraft invites those seeking to enhance their offshore boating experiences to visit the Wellcraft 435. Built for all types of weather, this boat creates limitless adventures for the boater looking to gain more excitement while out on the water. Highly responsive controls in an ergonomically designed helm station conquer the toughest demands, while the advanced navigation systems extend your reach, making the offshore smaller so you can go anywhere, do anything.

Fully designed for the boater that wants to venture farther and explore new areas, the Wellcraft 435 is the largest of the Performance Cruiser Series at an overall length of 44' and can be powered with up to 1,050 HP. The rugged strength of the solid hull and excellent use of space throughout the boat gives boaters the comfort and confidence they want to extend the range of their offshore destinations. The enclosed helm is fully protected from the elements with the choice to add the comforts of A/C & Heating system. For those who prefer to feel the rush of the wind, doors and windows can be secured to run at full speeds. A fully equipped galley doubles as a living area and extends to an aft deck with extendable wings for onboard entertaining. Below deck, boaters looking to extend their range will find two spacious cabins with bathrooms that each have separate showers.

Wellcraft, Built to push Limits. Wellcraft, Own the offshore

As the brand continues to push its limits and lead the offshore market space, it maintains one primary focus- to make the offshore smaller.

