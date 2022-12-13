Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi Sold

by Extra Yachts 11 Nov 00:10 PST

EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, announces the sale of EXTRA X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a Turkish customer.

The EXTRA X96 Triplex stands out in its category for its substantial volume, boasting an impressive 238 GT. A comfortable, spacious and elegant superyacht, crafted without compromise to fashion or technical simplifications, ultimately a mature and well-built boat.

Francesco Guida, in collaboration with the designers of Palumbo Superyachts, curated the external lines, while the interiors bear the hallmark of Hot Lab studio.

Extra X96 Triplex accommodates up to 10 guests. The master cabin, exceeding 40m2, is strategically positioned forward of the main deck and features a spacious wardrobe, vanity area, desk, and a bathroom with a double sink. Below deck, there are four double cabins, including two with twin beds and two VIP cabins.

The large opening floor-to-ceiling windows, on both the main and upper decks, establish an immediate connection with the external environment, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the sea and the surrounding natural beauty.

With a hull length of 23.8 meters, the EXTRA X96 Triplex falls within the CE category under 24 meters, offering significant benefits in terms of management and maneuverability.

The X96 Triplex's propulsion system relies on 3 Volvo Penta IPS engines, each boasting 1000 hp, enabling a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

The client was introduced by Renaud Canivet of Ocean Drive.

The EXTRA Yachts range encompasses three lines (FAST, RPH, and TRIPLEX) and a catamaran model named VILLA. These vessels are meticulously designed to provide guests with an unparalleled connection with nature, evoking intense sensations with the sea both while sailing and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by large internal and external volumes.