Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi Sold

by Extra Yachts 11 Nov 00:10 PST
Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi © Extra Yachts

EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, announces the sale of EXTRA X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a Turkish customer.

The EXTRA X96 Triplex stands out in its category for its substantial volume, boasting an impressive 238 GT. A comfortable, spacious and elegant superyacht, crafted without compromise to fashion or technical simplifications, ultimately a mature and well-built boat.

Francesco Guida, in collaboration with the designers of Palumbo Superyachts, curated the external lines, while the interiors bear the hallmark of Hot Lab studio.

Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts

Extra X96 Triplex accommodates up to 10 guests. The master cabin, exceeding 40m2, is strategically positioned forward of the main deck and features a spacious wardrobe, vanity area, desk, and a bathroom with a double sink. Below deck, there are four double cabins, including two with twin beds and two VIP cabins.

The large opening floor-to-ceiling windows, on both the main and upper decks, establish an immediate connection with the external environment, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the sea and the surrounding natural beauty.

With a hull length of 23.8 meters, the EXTRA X96 Triplex falls within the CE category under 24 meters, offering significant benefits in terms of management and maneuverability.

The X96 Triplex's propulsion system relies on 3 Volvo Penta IPS engines, each boasting 1000 hp, enabling a maximum speed of 17.5 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts

The client was introduced by Renaud Canivet of Ocean Drive.

The EXTRA Yachts range encompasses three lines (FAST, RPH, and TRIPLEX) and a catamaran model named VILLA. These vessels are meticulously designed to provide guests with an unparalleled connection with nature, evoking intense sensations with the sea both while sailing and at anchor, thanks to the maximum comfort offered by large internal and external volumes.

Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts
Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi - photo © Extra Yachts

Related Articles

Extra Yachts introduces X98 RPH and X90 Fast
To renew its range, EXTRA Yachts relied on the Hot Lab studio in Milan The mantra is always to remain faithful to the characteristics of the brand, configured by large volumes and always sizeable outdoor and indoor spaces, but at the same time modifying the profile lines towards into a more elegant and sharp design. Posted on 15 Sep Extra X99 Fast: a fusion of speed, style, comfort
Providing guests with great livability and fun on board The naval architecture designed by Palumbo Superyachts and the comprehensively studied exteriors by the Guida Design studio have led to the creation of a 30-m model capable of reaching a maximum speed of 37 knots. Posted on 15 Jun Extra X99 Fast: second unit launched
Large volumes and a layout devoted to conviviality and fun The motor yacht features naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts and exteriors by Guida Design. Unmistakable lines with a marked and dynamic personality is what makes the Extra range stand out in the market. Posted on 13 Dec 2022 Extra Villa - the new 30 meter catamaran by Extra
Offering the unrivalled livability of a home, combining innovative architectural features EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, launches the new motor catamaran line announcing the VILLA X30 meter project. Exteriors and interiors are by the Dutch firm Phathom. Posted on 26 Aug 2022 New EXTRA X115 Triplex: Modern and lively
Suited to modern and versatile owners looking for large and modular spaces EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, presents the new X115 Triplex suited to modern and versatile owners looking for large and modular spaces both outdoor and indoor. Posted on 5 Jul 2022 EXTRA X99 Fast begins outfitting phase
At Palumbo Superyachts Ancona yard EXTRA Yachts announces that the new EXTRA X99 Fast has begun her outfitting phase at Palumbo Superyachts Ancona yard. The 30-metre boat will be delivered next summer and her attendance at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 will mark her worldwide premiere. Posted on 23 Feb 2022 EXTRA X96 Triplex - Live the extra-comfort
Francesco Guida penned the exterior lines while Hot Lab studio designed the interior EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, presents the new X96 TRIPLEX where on-board volumes and comfort reach their ultimate expression both in terms of space and contemporary elegance. Posted on 29 Oct 2021 Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi launched
A combination of volumes and elegance Extra Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, has launched the new X96 TRIPLEX: a combination of volumes and elegance. Posted on 30 Jul 2021
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy