Epifanes delivers the gloss and protection

32-foot double-ended ketch Te Rapunga © ATL Composites 32-foot double-ended ketch Te Rapunga © ATL Composites

by ATL Composites 15 Nov 12:56 PST

Adding to its complement of internationally respected and popular composite products, ATL Composites represents the EPIFANES range of Yacht Varnishes.

Suitable for amateurs and professionals, and made in The Netherlands, Epifanes products have been setting the standard in marine coatings since 1902 and are now available in more than 50 countries.

Known around the world and considered the ultimate in high gloss finish, the Epifanes Clear Varnish provides outstanding protection for all marine and household timbers and can be applied to interior and exterior woods above the waterline.

Epifanes Clear Varnish is considered the ultimate in high gloss finish. This traditional marine varnish is based on tung oil, phenolic-modified alkyd resins and maximum UV absorbers.

Epifanes Clear Varnish has outstanding protection for all marine and household woods and can be applied to interior and exterior woods above the waterline. It offers superior flow and durability, as well as boasting excellent flexibility and water resistance in all climate conditions.

Another popular product is the Epifanes Rubbed Effect Varnish, a one-component interior varnish based on urethane alkyd resins, which produces a rich clear amber satin finish.

For maximum durability, clarity and depth, apply two coats of Rubbed Effect Varnish over several coats of Epifanes Clear Gloss Varnish, Epifanes Wood Finish Gloss or Epifanes Polyurethane Clear Gloss. Rubbed Effect Varnish can also be applied directly to bare wood. Rubbed Effect Varnish can be applied to any interior softwood or hardwood and is highly recommended for cabin sole, doors and trim. Its hard satin finish has good scratch and scuff resistance and is impervious to most onboard chemicals.

Charlie Cottier at Tasmanian Marine Distributors, distributes the Epifanes range in Tasmania.

He said his customers all know and like the Epifanes products and they are pleased that's the brand is back in the Australian market.

"They tell us they are glad that Epifanes is now readily and easily available," said Charlie. "They enjoy using the products for their ease of application, gloss retention, they are long lasting and durable, and provide UV protection even in extreme conditions."

On the major restoration project of the historic, 32-foot double-ended ketch Te Rapunga completed by Andrew Denman and his team at Denman Marine in Kettering Tasmania, which had a mix of timbers, mostly Huon Pine and Tasmanian Blackwood, in the interior, was enhanced by Epifanes varnishes, including the Wood Finish Gloss and Wood Finish Satin over the top. This combination was chosen by Andrew to enhance and protect the timbers.

"It builds coating thickness quickly to achieve a nice, high-quality finish. I believe it is the best varnish available," he said.

ATL Composites Director, Lorraine Duckworth said, "The Epifanes range of high-quality marine varnishes are used worldwide in conjunction with WEST SYSTEM epoxy, and the European Distributors of WEST SYSTEM products are all distributors of Epifanes. It's a successful and proven combination.

"As the Australian importer, we are thrilled to be able to offer the Epifanes range to professional boat builders and the DIY market."

Find out more about Epifanes here...