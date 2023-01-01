Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Freedom Boat Club announces two new locations on Sydney Harbour, expanding its Australian footprint

by Freedom Boat Club 15 Nov 21:22 PST
Freedom Boat Club announces two new locations on Sydney Harbour © Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club and a brand within Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today announced the opening of two new locations on Sydney Harbour: Freedom Boat Club Mosman Bay at Mosman Bay Marina and Freedom Boat Club Manly at North Harbour Marina. Both locations will be corporate-owned and add to Freedom's growing Asia-Pacific footprint with nine locations across the region since launching in early 2023.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence on Sydney Harbour by opening at these two iconic and unique marinas set within the heart of the local community," said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services, Asia-Pacific. "Both locations are highly sought-after and give our members additional opportunities to explore Sydney's waterways and provide truly local boating opportunities for more of the broader Sydney region. We're inspired by the support from our marina partners as we expand the Freedom brand on Sydney Harbour and throughout Australia. We look forward to continuing to deliver remarkable member experiences and seeing our members create incredible memories on the water this season and beyond."

Scheduled to open by December for the peak of Australia's boating season, the two locations grant truly unique access to Sydney Harbour. Mosman Bay Marina is highly regarded as one of Sydney's most desirable marinas enabling Freedom to offer its innovative boating model in the heart of Lower North Shore neighborhoods. North Harbour Marina serves as the boating hub of Sydney's famous Northern Beaches. These two new locations combined with Freedom's existing location at d'Albora's Marina at the Spit will offer members unparalleled access to explore Sydney Harbour.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Freedom Boat Club as a marina partner at Mosman Bay and North Harbour Marinas," said Ned O'Neil, Managing Director, Addenbrooke. "Their innovative boating model offers the local community an easier opportunity to get on the water and ensure our waterways thrive. We are excited to have a strong service-oriented tenant at two of our marinas. We look forward to welcoming Freedom Boat Club members to Mosman Bay and North Harbour Marina this season and being part of Freedom's continued growth."

The locations will open with boats from the Brunswick family of brands, including Trophy, Sea Ray and Quicksilver, with plans for continued fleet expansion. To learn more about Freedom's growing presence in Australia, visit freedomboatclub.au.

Related Articles

Hands-on boating classes near you
Gain practice and confidence on the water Boating allows you to safely have some serious fun! Your local MarineMax has classes and resources that allow every boater from a novice to an experienced yachtsman to gain practice and confidence on the water. Posted on 14 Nov VMAR announce initial E-Motion 180E purchase order
This order marks the beginning of a transformative partnership Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received an initial purchase order from Wired Pontoons ("Wired") for 25 units of the E-Motion™ 180E outboard and powertrain systems. Posted on 14 Nov New USCG-approved aerosol-based fire system
Sea-Fire AT-series systems are easy to install for OEMs and aftermarket service personnel Sea-Fire and Fireaway have entered into an agreement to introduce US Coast Guard-approved fixed aerosol fire suppression systems into the marine market under the Sea-Fire AT-series label. Posted on 14 Nov MTI at Race World Offshore 2023 World Championship
The event was a showcase of skill, determination, and pure adrenaline We are thrilled to announce the triumphant conclusion of the highly anticipated Race World Offshore 2023 World Championship, and what a spectacular success it turned out to be for the MTI team! Posted on 14 Nov Magellano 60 reduces emissions with HVO biofuel
The tests carried out by Azimut in the summer of 2023 recorded exceptional results Magellano 60 is the model chosen by Azimut for the first voyage powered by HVOlution biofuel, produced by Eni Sustainable Mobility with 100% renewable raw materials.* Posted on 14 Nov Experience the Sharrow Propeller for yourself
On-water demos at marinas around the U.S Sharrow Marine will be offering on-water demos at marinas around the U.S. Posted on 11 Nov Azimut brings AI onboard with Google Cloud & Reply
The two partners are synonymous with innovation Azimut brings artificial intelligence on board for the first time thanks to the collaboration with Google Cloud and Reply - the company specializing in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Posted on 11 Nov Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi Sold
A comfortable, spacious and elegant superyacht, crafted without compromise EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, announces the sale of EXTRA X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a Turkish customer. Posted on 11 Nov Wellcraft Boats launches four new models
Built for purpose, built to last Wellcraft, a legendary brand in the world of boats for over 65 years, continues its commitment to innovation and excellence. Posted on 11 Nov Infynito 90 charts a journey to sustainability
Unprecedented visual continuity between interiors and exteriors A one-of-a-kind yacht designed to offer the experience of life at sea in a sustainable way and personalisation at every level. Posted on 10 Nov
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy