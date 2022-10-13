Introducing the new ILIAD 53E hybrid

by ILIAD Catamarans 23 Nov 16:15 PST

ILIAD Catamarans is proud to unveil the latest addition to its range, the ILIAD 53E. Heralding a new era in long-range power catamarans, the ILIAD 53E features a hybrid system that delivers outstanding autonomy for sustainable yachting.

Enjoying all the hallmark features of the ILIAD Catamarans range, including unprecedented living space, outstanding performance and the highest quality of craftsmanship, the new ILIAD 53E introduces innovative e-Motion systems that revolutionise yacht propulsion.

With a choice of Parallel and Serial Hybrid system options, the ILIAD 53E achieves a drastic reduction in CO2 emissions, engine and generator running hours, navigation noise and scheduled maintenance costs.

The ILIAD 53E enjoys the same outstanding living space, flexible design and premium craftsmanship that defines its original sedan and flybridge models, the ILIAD 53S and ILIAD 53F, with an extended coachroof embedded with an expansive bank of solar panels.

The shipyard's new hybrid model reduces owners' carbon footprint while achieving sustainable boating practices that help preserve oceans and marine life for future generations. With a choice of system programmes to suit individual cruising requirements, the ILIAD 53E offers an unparalleled combination of performance, sustainability, and comfort.

New ILIAD Catamarans Range video

Experience the full ILIAD Catamarans range in this new video, which showcases our long-range catamarans under way as well as a preview of their luxurious interiors and myriad features.

For additional videos, including Walk-Through Tours, visit our YouTube Channel and subscribe for regular content updates.