B73: Catalyst - New build – New design

3D render of the finished boat - B73 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 3D render of the finished boat - B73 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

by Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 29 Nov 15:10 PST

Excitingly, we have started a new Catalyst. The owner requested a more refined gentlemen's speedboat style, so we have designed an entirely new superstructure. We have named this design the Catalyst GT.

At 14m (45ft) with quad Yamaha 300hp motors, she will be good for plus 50 knots. Due for launch mid 2024, B73 is destined for a private resort Island and will be finished to superyacht standards.