B63: Zaphira goes home

Loaded and ready to go - B63 © Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders

by Lloyd Stevenson Boatbuilders 23 Nov 21:35 PST

In issue 1, Zaphira was nearly ready. She is now launched, sea trialled and her owner has taken possession.

Here are the photos, a video of the launch, and some interior shots from the official photo shoot.