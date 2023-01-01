Valerio Rivellini designs Iceman, the new Explorer Tender from Cantiere delle Marche

by Valerio Rivellini 25 Nov 01:49 PST

Valerio Rivellini has been chosen by Cantiere delle Marche to design Iceman, a groundbreaking new Explorer Tender. The boat will serve as a support unit for Flexplorer 146 - a yacht designed by CDM for cruising at all latitudes - with its own tender and a wide range of water toys.

Iceman, with an aluminium hull and a carbon fibre superstructure, will be 10 metres long. Stowed in the stern area of the mother boat, it will house a second tender of around 4 metres on its own stern, a clever solution devised for maximum freedom of movement on the Flexplorer's Main Deck.

Valerio Rivellini adds another high-profile collaboration to his impressive record with the design of a 10-metre Explorer Tender for Cantiere delle Marche's Flexplorer 146, a yacht designed to operate even in Arctic areas.

Introducing a new type of boat - a tender ideal for operating as an explorer vessel at all latitudes - Iceman stands out for outstanding versatility and a perfect combination of structural strength and light weight. These characteristics are typical of the design philosophy espoused by the owner of Studio Rivellini Engineering & Yacht Design, ensuring easy handling thanks to the combination of an aluminium hull and a carbon fibre superstructure.

Another feature new to this sector is the second tender of 4.35 metres stowed aboard Iceman, with a solution that occupies half the space the two craft would take up if placed side by side (the normal arrangement on yachts of this size). This placement guarantees greater freedom of movement on the mother vessel's Main Deck. Both tenders can also be towed.

Iceman is 9.55 metres long and 3 metres in the beam, and with a draught of just 50 centimetres it can access even very shallow coastal waters. It has a displacement of 4 tonnes, can carry 10 passengers and is powered by a 370 HP Yanmar engine.

In addition to the second tender, Iceman stows all the water toys available to guests on the Flexplorer 146: two seabobs, two six-metre canoes and four super-innovative Aerofoils, as well as fishing gear and diving equipment (including six cylinders).