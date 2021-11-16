A closer look at ATMOS

Please select your home edition
by Mark Jardine 24 Nov 04:00 PST
Scanstrut's Grant Fox at METSTRADE © Mark Jardine

I spoke to Grant Fox of Scanstrut at METSTRADE 2023 about ATMOS, the waterproof on-board air station engineered to thrive in the challenging marine environment.

ATMOS provides an easy and efficient solution for inflating paddleboards, towables, and more with the simple push of a button. Users can set their desired pressure, and ATMOS takes care of the rest, making it the perfect addition to maximize quality time on the water.

