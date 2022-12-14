Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

Amels 60 Khalidah delivered

by Damen Yachting team 24 Nov 22:20 PST
Amels 60 Khalidah © Amels/Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting has delivered the third Amels 60 superyacht, named KHALIDAH. The 60-metre Amels Limited Editions, now handed over to her Owner, has opted to take up port at the Amels Headquarters in Vlissingen City until final departure. The onward itinerary of the Amels 60 KHALIDAH is yet to be confirmed by the Owner. The news of this delivery comes shortly after the Amels 60 series won its second commendable industry award. The first Amels 60, COME TOGETHER, delivered in 2022, was a winner at both the 2023 World Superyacht Awards and the ISS Awards.

KHALIDAH features custom interiors by Winch Design that emulate a home on the water for her Owner with light materials, woods, scattered pops of colour, artistic elements and high-tech lighting and entertainment solutions. For example, the room divider found in the Owner's Suite is created with carefully selected art pieces and sea-related items, and lighting and music can be altered to set the mood in any area at the touch of a button.

Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting
Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting

The timeless exterior design,with the eye-catching signature and original Amels 60 trapezoid windows, have been penned by Espen diameterino. "Her striking design, future-proof package and proven capability are just some of the outstanding qualities of the Amels 60. To see so many of these yachts with their Owners in such as short space of time is incredible," says Rob Luijendijk, Director of Sales at Damen Yachting.

For the final stages of the build and the operational management of KHALIDAH moving forward, the Owner has appointed Deeside Maritime. "I have worked on a number of Amels new builds over the years and have great experience of working with the Damen Yachting team and their fantastic technical build platform and operational performance. It was this experience and knowledge that the Owner and family office were looking for when appointing someone to not only oversee the crucial final stages of the build but to take the operational management of the yacht forward beyond delivery," says Nick Flashman, Director & Founder Deeside Maritime and Owner's Representative.

Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting
Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting

"Today's delivery represents one of the more significant milestones as, together with the yard and the owner's team, we mark the move from build towards onboard enjoyment."

The Amels 60 is focused on offering the ultimate onboard experience with the freedom it offers in areas such as the Sun Deck, Swim Platform and the Owner's Suite with its folding balcony, en-suite and dressing room. Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9-metre tender on the foredeck. With six staterooms in total, the Amels 60 can accommodate up to 12 guests overnight with additional space for 12 crew, plus the Captain. The yacht's impressive Beach Clubhouses, a sauna and steam room as well as the exterior bathing platform where guests can dive into the ocean. The Sun Deck is another great feature designed to be a flexible space for socialising with a Jacuzzi, a barbecue setup and a touch-and-go Helipad.

Although made for the future, the Amels 60 remains true to its heritage and the innovative build process that has made the Amels Limited Editions range such a renowned success. Owners are offered fast delivery of a proven platform, featuring naval architecture and seakeeping characteristics both tried and tested. The range also features a range of cutting-edge equipment and technology, including IMO Tier III-compliant hybrid power and propulsion.

Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting
Amels 60 Khalidah - photo © Amels/Damen Yachting

"This proven hybrid system currently offers the best solution to reduce harmful emissions, reduce noise and vibrations while benefiting from lower fuel and maintenance costs. It also allows you to cruise up to a certain speed without using the main engines, solely cruising on the generators," says Joppe Osté, Project Manager at Damen Yachting.

The Damen Yachting shipyard is currently at full capacity with many other new and exciting projects. Thanks to the yard's flexible planning, there is always scope to begin a new Amels 60 project - newbuild or refit - for any Owner interested in cherishing time spent with loved ones and creating unforgettable memories.

Related Articles

The first Amels 80 makes a splash
On track to be delivered to her new owner in 2025 The first Amels 80 is afloat! Measuring 80 metres (261 feet) in length, the new hull and superstructure was seen outside of her hull build shed for the first time since the concept was introduced in March 2022. Posted on 28 Sep SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow delivered
The latest SeaXplorer 58 embarks on a worldwide adventure Damen Yachting's latest SeaXplorer 58 superyacht has been delivered to her Owner. Named Pink Shadow, she is the third yacht delivered from the Dutch yacht builder's range of luxury explorer yachts. Posted on 21 Aug New Amels 60 embarks on sea trials
Ready in August 2023 to let her Owner enjoy the height of the summer season This week, the latest Amels 60 began her series of sea trials on the North Sea. The new 60- metre superyacht is currently for sale at Damen Yachting. Posted on 11 Jun First Yacht Support 53 launched by Damen Yachting
Hitting the water for the first time on May 25, 2023, in Antalya, Turkey On May 25, 2023, in Antalya, Turkey, the Owner of the first 53-metre Yacht Support (YS 5301) witnessed his brand-new yacht hit the water for the first time. Posted on 26 May Step on board the Amels 60 Entourage
Focus on the onboard experience Owner is appointed an extra-large suite on the Main Deck with a fold-down balcony, lounge area, two bathrooms and a neighbouring twin-bed guest suite. Posted on 25 May SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow nearing completion
Successfully completing a series of sea trials ahead of her delivery The SeaXplorer 58 has successfully completed a series of sea trials ahead of her delivery later this Spring. Posted on 7 Apr Second Amels 60 Limited Editions delivered
Featuring an exterior from Espen diameterino The team at Damen Yachting is pleased to announce the delivery of the second Amels 60 Limited Editions, ENTOURAGE known as project WITCHCRAFT. Posted on 21 Feb Amels 180 Step One showcasing at Miami Yacht Show
An additional 32 square metres of deck space Damen Yachting is pleased to confirm that the Amels 180 STEP ONE will be showcasing this year at the Miami Yacht Show. Posted on 4 Feb Damen Yachting launches SeaXplorer 58 in Antalya
The yacht will now undergo her final build phase Having emerged from the shed, the yacht will now undergo her final build phase in preparation for delivery to her Owner in the coming months. Posted on 27 Jan Ocean escapes in Thailand
An interview with Captain Fraser Gow of Stardust In November 2020, Captain Fraser Gow left the wintry Dutch coastline behind, and, on the instructions of her Owner, took the Amels 206 STARDUST south to the sun and the Land of Smiles. Posted on 14 Dec 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy