Amels 60 Khalidah delivered

Amels 60 Khalidah © Amels/Damen Yachting Amels 60 Khalidah © Amels/Damen Yachting

by Damen Yachting team 24 Nov 22:20 PST

Damen Yachting has delivered the third Amels 60 superyacht, named KHALIDAH. The 60-metre Amels Limited Editions, now handed over to her Owner, has opted to take up port at the Amels Headquarters in Vlissingen City until final departure. The onward itinerary of the Amels 60 KHALIDAH is yet to be confirmed by the Owner. The news of this delivery comes shortly after the Amels 60 series won its second commendable industry award. The first Amels 60, COME TOGETHER, delivered in 2022, was a winner at both the 2023 World Superyacht Awards and the ISS Awards.

KHALIDAH features custom interiors by Winch Design that emulate a home on the water for her Owner with light materials, woods, scattered pops of colour, artistic elements and high-tech lighting and entertainment solutions. For example, the room divider found in the Owner's Suite is created with carefully selected art pieces and sea-related items, and lighting and music can be altered to set the mood in any area at the touch of a button.

The timeless exterior design,with the eye-catching signature and original Amels 60 trapezoid windows, have been penned by Espen diameterino. "Her striking design, future-proof package and proven capability are just some of the outstanding qualities of the Amels 60. To see so many of these yachts with their Owners in such as short space of time is incredible," says Rob Luijendijk, Director of Sales at Damen Yachting.

For the final stages of the build and the operational management of KHALIDAH moving forward, the Owner has appointed Deeside Maritime. "I have worked on a number of Amels new builds over the years and have great experience of working with the Damen Yachting team and their fantastic technical build platform and operational performance. It was this experience and knowledge that the Owner and family office were looking for when appointing someone to not only oversee the crucial final stages of the build but to take the operational management of the yacht forward beyond delivery," says Nick Flashman, Director & Founder Deeside Maritime and Owner's Representative.

"Today's delivery represents one of the more significant milestones as, together with the yard and the owner's team, we mark the move from build towards onboard enjoyment."

The Amels 60 is focused on offering the ultimate onboard experience with the freedom it offers in areas such as the Sun Deck, Swim Platform and the Owner's Suite with its folding balcony, en-suite and dressing room. Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9-metre tender on the foredeck. With six staterooms in total, the Amels 60 can accommodate up to 12 guests overnight with additional space for 12 crew, plus the Captain. The yacht's impressive Beach Clubhouses, a sauna and steam room as well as the exterior bathing platform where guests can dive into the ocean. The Sun Deck is another great feature designed to be a flexible space for socialising with a Jacuzzi, a barbecue setup and a touch-and-go Helipad.

Although made for the future, the Amels 60 remains true to its heritage and the innovative build process that has made the Amels Limited Editions range such a renowned success. Owners are offered fast delivery of a proven platform, featuring naval architecture and seakeeping characteristics both tried and tested. The range also features a range of cutting-edge equipment and technology, including IMO Tier III-compliant hybrid power and propulsion.

"This proven hybrid system currently offers the best solution to reduce harmful emissions, reduce noise and vibrations while benefiting from lower fuel and maintenance costs. It also allows you to cruise up to a certain speed without using the main engines, solely cruising on the generators," says Joppe Osté, Project Manager at Damen Yachting.

The Damen Yachting shipyard is currently at full capacity with many other new and exciting projects. Thanks to the yard's flexible planning, there is always scope to begin a new Amels 60 project - newbuild or refit - for any Owner interested in cherishing time spent with loved ones and creating unforgettable memories.