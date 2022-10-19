Please select your home edition
The first Pearl arrives Down Under

by Pearl Yachts 25 Nov 14:53 PST
Pearl 62 © Pearl Yachts

Pearl enthusiasts Down Under have reason to celebrate as the first Pearl yacht has made its grand entrance in Australia.

Arriving on November 1st, the highly acclaimed Pearl 62 has found its berth in the picturesque Sydney Harbour, marking a significant milestone for Pearl Yachts in Oceania.

Premier Marine Australia, the distinguished Australian dealer of Pearl Yachts, is thrilled to announce that they will be exhibiting the Pearl 62 at the upcoming Sydney Boat Show 2024, set to take place from August 1st to August 4th in Darling Harbour. This debut Down Under has garnered much excitement, both from the team at Premier Marine Australia and the broader Pearl community.

Pearl 62 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 62 - photo © Pearl Yachts

We interviewed Steve Hannes, Managing Director of Premier Marine Australia.

Tell us about Premier Marine and your experience.
Premier Marine is a nationwide dealership headquartered in Sydney, and we've been a proud part of the marine industry since 2008, with a strong focus on luxury performance yachts. Our core commitment revolves around ensuring our customers' utmost satisfaction and providing them with exceptional experiences aboard their new Pearl Yachts.

What are some of the characteristics of Pearl Yachts that Australian buyers appreciate?
Pearl Yachts has always impressed me with its outstanding build quality, innovative design, and remarkable Bluewater performance. The meticulous design elements result in yachts that exude an unparalleled sense of spaciousness and luxury compared to vessels of similar size. Take, for instance, the Pearl 62, which boasts four double cabins, including a generously sized master stateroom with its dedicated entrance. Additionally, we're eagerly looking forward to introducing Australian buyers to the new models, which stand as leaders in their respective size categories. In 2024, we'll have the pleasure of presenting not only the Pearl 62 at the upcoming Sydney Boat Show but also the new Pearl 82, further expanding our offerings.

Share your thoughts on the arrival of the Pearl 62.
Since its arrival, the Pearl 62 has been met with resounding enthusiasm, captivating onlookers wherever it sails. The vessel's design and style leave a lasting impression, elevating the calibre of yachts gracing Sydney Harbour. Having personally tested the yacht in challenging conditions during its journey up the coast, I was particularly impressed by its smooth ride and exceptional seakeeping abilities. Overall, we're immensely excited to welcome the first Pearl 62 to Sydney and eagerly anticipate the arrival of many more in the near future.

Pearl 62 - photo © Pearl Yachts
Pearl 62 - photo © Pearl Yachts

