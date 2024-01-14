The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions set to showcase superb range at Thailand Int'l Boat Show

Fountaine Pajot's flagship Alegria 67 is just one of the premium models on display with The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions at the Thailand International Boat Show © Gilles Martin-Raget

by The Yacht Sales Co 27 Nov 23:08 PST

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions will be showcasing an extensive range of sail and power yacht brands at the upcoming Thailand International Boat Show from 11 - 14 January 2024.

Representing the world's finest brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Maritimo, Dufour Yachts, Absolute Yachts, ILIAD Catamarans, Tesoro Yachts, and NEEL Trimarans, a team of specialists will be available throughout the show to assist guests with queries on buying or selling new or pre-owned yachts.

There will also be an exclusive Maritimo lounge area with brand specialists on hand to provide information on the shipyard's prestigious range of motor yachts.

The major event is set to attract more than 6,000 visitors with over 100 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of boating and luxury lifestyle products.

The companies will be displaying the flagship Dufour 61 and Fountaine Pajot Alegria 67 sailing yachts with both models open to explore during the show at Royal Phuket Marina.

The Dufour 61 is expected to be an event showstopper, distinguished by its elegant lines, luxurious finish and exhilarating performance.

Fountaine Pajot's majestic Alegria 67 is certain to impress the most discerning cruising enthusiasts with its remarkable living spaces, breathtaking interior and technological innovation.

Bookings to inspect any of the models on display at the Thailand International Boat Show can be made at yachtsalesco.com/events/tibs-2024, and further information can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co at or calling +66 (0) 76 238 117.