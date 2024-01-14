Please select your home edition
Edition

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions set to showcase superb range at Thailand Int'l Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co 27 Nov 23:08 PST 11-14 January 2024
Fountaine Pajot's flagship Alegria 67 is just one of the premium models on display with The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions at the Thailand International Boat Show © Gilles Martin-Raget

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions will be showcasing an extensive range of sail and power yacht brands at the upcoming Thailand International Boat Show from 11 - 14 January 2024.

Representing the world's finest brands, including Fountaine Pajot, Maritimo, Dufour Yachts, Absolute Yachts, ILIAD Catamarans, Tesoro Yachts, and NEEL Trimarans, a team of specialists will be available throughout the show to assist guests with queries on buying or selling new or pre-owned yachts.

There will also be an exclusive Maritimo lounge area with brand specialists on hand to provide information on the shipyard's prestigious range of motor yachts.

The major event is set to attract more than 6,000 visitors with over 100 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of boating and luxury lifestyle products.

The companies will be displaying the flagship Dufour 61 and Fountaine Pajot Alegria 67 sailing yachts with both models open to explore during the show at Royal Phuket Marina.

The Dufour 61 is expected to be an event showstopper, distinguished by its elegant lines, luxurious finish and exhilarating performance.

Fountaine Pajot's majestic Alegria 67 is certain to impress the most discerning cruising enthusiasts with its remarkable living spaces, breathtaking interior and technological innovation.

Bookings to inspect any of the models on display at the Thailand International Boat Show can be made at yachtsalesco.com/events/tibs-2024, and further information can be obtained by contacting The Yacht Sales Co at or calling +66 (0) 76 238 117.

Related Articles

The first Amels 80 arrives for outfitting
Damen Yachting's main shipyard in Vlissingen will be her home until she is completed in 2025 Today, all eyes were on the first Amels 80 superyacht as she arrived in the Netherlands ready for outfitting. Damen Yachting's main shipyard in Vlissingen will be her home until she is completed in 2025. Posted today at 9:26 am Riviera awards international dealership excellence
Announcing its 2023 International Dealer Awards Australia's premier luxury motor yacht builder, Riviera, announced its 2023 International Dealer Awards. Posted today at 5:57 am Valerio Rivellini designs Iceman
The new Explorer Tender from Cantiere delle Marche Valerio Rivellini has been chosen by Cantiere delle Marche to design Iceman, a groundbreaking new Explorer Tender. Posted on 25 Nov Amels 60 Khalidah delivered
Taken up port at the Amels Headquarters in Vlissingen City until final departure Damen Yachting has delivered the third Amels 60 superyacht, named KHALIDAH. The 60-metre Amels Limited Editions, now handed over to her Owner, has opted to take up port at the Amels Headquarters in Vlissingen City until final departure. Posted on 25 Nov A closer look at ATMOS
We spoke with Scanstrut's Grant Fox at METSTRADE I spoke to Grant Fox of Scanstrut at METSTRADE 2023 about ATMOS, the waterproof on-board air station engineered to thrive in the challenging marine environment. Posted on 24 Nov Exploring the best holiday boat parades in the US
Dazzling lights and nautical delights The first Christmas boat parade is alleged to have taken place in Newport, Harbor, CA, in 1907. Posted on 23 Nov Marine Resources latest jobs listing
As we approach December, it's the perfect time to evaluate your career moves As we approach December, it's the perfect time to evaluate your career moves. This week, we have exciting roles ranging from Marine Sail Maker in Hampshire, an Executive Assistant in Amsterdam, to a Cabinet Maker in Fakenham. Posted on 22 Nov Galeon Yachts expands to the west coast
With new dealer Silver Seas Yachts Galeon Yachts, a prominent name in the luxury yacht industry, is thrilled to announce its expansion to the West Coast with a new dealer, Silver Seas Yachts. Posted on 21 Nov Vision Marine introduces the P Powerpack
Pioneering electric propulsion with innovative pontoon integration Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a global leader and innovator within the performance electric recreational boating industry, is now steering its expertise towards the flourishing pontoon market Posted on 21 Nov Harris Boats unveils new RPM Technology
For improved speed, performance and comfort Harris Boats, a leading luxury pontoon manufacturer, has announced the launch of its new pontoon platform technology – RPM Technology – developed to enhance Ride, Performance and Maneuverability across Harris' lineup. Posted on 18 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy