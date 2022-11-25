VisionF Yachts launch new flagship 24m all-aluminum catamaran

by VisionF Yachts 30 Nov 01:49 PST

Turkish shipyard VisionF Yachts launched two units of the new all-aluminum VisionF 82. One of them has been built on spec with the American market in mind and is currently for sale, the price available on request. And the second one has been sold to a European client.

Founded in 2019 by Viaport Group's owner Coskun Bayraktar, VisionF Yachts has launched four VisionF 80 catamarans in aluminum over the past four years, before introducing an entirely new line that has no equivalents in the market today. The 24-meter long and 9.7-meter wide VisionF 82 is an evolution of the previous model and is constructed from aluminum, which is an unprecedented choice in this class.

"We are delighted to deliver a brand new VisionF 82 to its owner," said Ali Tanir, General Manager at VisionF Yachts. "This is our yacht with such a high level of customization, and we are thrilled that we successfully navigated through the ups and downs of this long journey. In the end, there are smiles on everyone's faces."

VisionF Yachts' own design studio has penned the exterior and interior of the new catamaran. They kept the shipyard's DNA and its distinctive features, including the aggressive profile and extensive glazing, and modernized the model's overall appearance. A modest draft of just 0.8 meters makes the VisionF 82 ideal for cruising shallow waters.

Modern interior and layout

There's a massive amount of main deck space, both inside and out, thanks to the maximum beam of 9.7 meters. A galley can be placed on the main deck adjacent to the 54-sqm airy salon (as seen in the unit built for the US market) or on the lower deck (for the hull purchased by a European client). The latter VisionF 82 also features a spacious office connected to the galley, as the owner plans to operate the boat himself and use it extensively.

The interior decoration of the yacht is innovative, sleek and modern, and this is fully consistent with the brand's philosophy. The living area layout of the VisionF 82 is slightly different compared to the VisionF 80. It consists of three guest cabins, all on the lower deck. The master suite is situated in the starboard hull and it is equipped with a large double bed, a wardrobe, and a spacious bathroom with a shower and separate sinks. In total, the yacht can accommodate up to six guests. Additionally, there are two crew cabins for up to four crew members.

Enjoy the nature

The VisionF 82's flush foredeck provides plenty of room for guests to socialize and enjoy surrounding nature. It can also be accessed directly from the main salon via a shell door integrated into the windscreen beside the helm station. A large sunbed is dedicated for sunbathing in the bow. Between it and the windscreen, there is a sunken lounge with a sofa and a table, tucked away in the shade of the flybridge canopy. This is the perfect spot for breakfasts during trips with family and friends.

The foredeck can also be used for storing a Williams jet tender and a SeaDoo water scooter, which can be launched and retrieved using a dedicated crane. Another classic relaxation area is located at the stern on the main deck. It consists of a sofa, four chairs, a dining table, and a cozy sunbed nearby. It's a convenient spot for accessing the swimming platform and taking a plunge into the sea.

The new catamaran features a spacious flybridge accessible from the aft deck and equipped with an exterior helm station. This area is designed for entertaining, sunbathing, or simply taking in the ocean views from comfortable sunpads and seating covered in weather-resistant materials. To enhance privacy when docked stern-to in the marina, a screen is positioned between the two support pillars at the back. Wide teak-covered steps lead down to the stern platform, which can be lowered hydraulically for convenient water access and raised to store the tender.

Stand out boat

Fitted with twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 drives, the aluminum VisionF 82 has a maximum speed of 16 knots and a range of 1,600 nautical miles. The shipyard also offers an innovative eco package that allows the yacht's hotel load to operate for up to 20 hours without the need for the generator to run.

"We provide clients with a yachting experience that is ecologically responsible," said Ali Tanir. "The VisionF 82 stands out from all catamarans with its power, capturing the interest of sea enthusiasts with its distinctive design and features that don't sacrifice luxury. It also offers a safe maritime environment with its comfort, big living areas, and sturdy aluminum hull."

Two brand new aluminum VisionF 82 units which will be ready for delivery in March and May 2024 respectively, and can still be customized by future buyers.