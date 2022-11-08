Custom Line launches the 18th Navetta 30: striking a refined balance between comfort and design

by Custom Line 30 Nov 15:57 PST

Comfort, safety, personalisation and seaworthiness are the key strengths of the eighteenth hull in the Custom Line Navetta 30 displacement line, which entered the water last November 7 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, during a ceremony attended by all the Custom Line employees who helped create this yacht.

Custom Line's latest made-to-measure creation for an owner based in the Asia-Pacific region is the result of a design process involving the Strategic Product Department - for the exterior styling - and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, while the interior architecture is by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, supported by the expertise of Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors and strategic interior design consulting from the Custom Line Atelier.

With a length of 28.43 m and a beam of 7.3 m, this superyacht delivers ambitious volumes while continuing to convey a feeling of lightness and cruising elegance. The design of the exteriors is defined by the horizontal sweep of the lines towards the bow, giving the yacht a sleek and dynamic silhouette, while maintaining the imprint of timeless classicism. The four-deck configuration amplifies the on-board spaces, which are arranged in settings to capture special moments of conviviality, relaxation and contemplation. The yacht's large glazed surfaces in the hull and over-two-metre high decks, plus generous stern and bow areas, offer a panoramic view that embraces the horizon and the sea from every angle, creating an immediate sense of space.

The interior and exterior spaces are complementary, and their interconnection translates into a seamless linear continuum designed to optimise how the settings are used and their functions. The interior styling has a classic imprint revisited through a contemporary lens, with the introduction of carbon detailing, sophisticated lacquer finishes and custom textured claddings.

The decorations reflect the owner's wishes, embodying a sporty chic style that's enriched by fine materials like nubuck leather, as well as by an intriguing interplay of contrasts between the dark colour tones of polished Orobico marble and the pale shades of Silk Georgette marble, which give the settings elegance and depth.

The dynamism of the contrasts stands out in the well-balanced combination of pale, delicate colour tones such as white, beige and cream, and evocative shades of burnt brown, dark grey and sepia.