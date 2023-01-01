Darwin 86 Empire successfully launched

Darwin 86 Empire © CDM Yachts Darwin 86 Empire © CDM Yachts

by CDM Yachts 1 Dec 06:37 PST

Absolutely thrilling news from CdM! Three launches in just two weeks, showcasing the remarkable RJ 115 Pazienza, the groundbreaking Flexplorer 146 Maverick, and now the extraordinary Darwin 86 Empire. No comments necessary: just pure excitement and pride taking center stage!

"The Darwin Class continues to provide us with great satisfaction, firmly establishing itself as a reference in the explorer yachts' market. This Darwin 86 adds up to a total of twelve Darwins from 86 to 112 feet already delivered." - Vasco Buonpensiere Co-Founder and CEO.

The Darwin 86 Empire, acquired by an enthusiast American Owner, showcases bespoke configuration, machinery, and layout meticulously crafted to her Owner's specifications. Some requests, such as a hull reinforced with bullet proof steel plates, arise from the Owners' navigation plans, as they seek to venture into distant and challenging seas.

Empire will be a genuine beauty of construction and design boasting the unmistakable Darwin aesthetics by Hydro Tec while leveraging on CdM's unique approach to technical areas.

Her interior design has been developed by Massari Design. The project, customized according to his Owner precise requests, is designed to sail for long periods at the highest latitudes so she will feature an 'ice belt' at waterline level and enhanced scantlings in the hull and rudders to cope with icy conditions. Among the Owner's requests there are also a fourth pilot station in the engine room.

Her layout interior and design feature a layout consistent with the Owner's requests as for number of guests and style. The overall onboard atmosphere exudes a sober and understated elegance. The interior designer achieved a warm and inviting ambiance by skillfully blending custom-made furniture with pieces from renowned manufacturers like Poltrona Frau and Poliform.

"The direct relationship with the owner, his 360 degrees involvement in the development of the project at all stages, his emotional at seeing what were just ideas or drawings become reality, are why I do the best job in the world, in the best place." - Filippo Dall'Aglio, Project Manager

The Owner's full beam stateroom is located on the Lower deck amidships, followed by two twin cabins with pullman bed. A VIP suite occupies the furthest forward section of the full. Crew quarters for four members are located on the Main deck forward alongside a sizable crew mess, and directly connected to the wheelhouse on the Upper deck via a dedicated staircase.

The Main deck, both inside and outside, serves as the hub of social life onboard Empire with lounging and dining areas and a cozy bar in direct connection with the galley. The Upper deck hosts a large and well-equipped gym while the Sund deck furnished with loose furniture and sunbeds is the right spot to enjoy life en plein air.

At 26.30m Empire is a little ship under all aspects: robust, comfortable, reliable. She is powered with twin Scania engines 294 kW and features 3 Northern Light generators for a total of 155 kW and sodium-lithium chloride batteries. Her wheelhouse is designed to offer Captain and crew the easiest handling of the yacht with a Boening integrated monitoring and control systems. The yacht is protected with a sophisticated anti-intrusion system.

Specifications: