Nordhavn 41 hitting its stride with amped spec and bolstered quality

by Nordhavn 1 Dec 11:12 PST
Nordhavn 41 © Nordhavn

The Nordhavn 41 is the company's first-ever production boat and it has been received exceptionally well with 41 hulls committed, just three years since the launch of the first boat.

While the model suffered some bumps during its roll out in 2020 thanks to the pandemic and subsequent supply chain roadblocks, the Telgeren Factory which builds the N41, seems to be hitting its stride right now. The latest boat to be delivered, hull #22 - recently on exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show - underwent the smoothest commissioning process of any N41 to date, which Nordhavn Vice President Jim Leishman attributes to experience and an easing of logistics issues. Leishman recently returned from a visit to Telgeren, along with Chief of Design Jeff Leishman, and project managers Trever Smith and Drew Leishman, who were there to inspect and sea trial the latest hulls.

"I've never been more excited about the project than I am now after having seen the progress and work being done," Leishman said. "The quality level is exactly where we want it to be."

Nordhavn 41 - photo © Nordhavn
Nordhavn 41 - photo © Nordhavn

In addition to the precision of work that comes with familiarity, the boat itself is undergoing upgrades. The biggest of these comes in the form of new deck tooling. Improvements to the new deck include new hatches, gutters, complete reconfiguration of the deck drains and recessing the deck rails.

The Nordhavn 41 is built as a complete boat with virtually every detail included in the spec, which has been enhanced with upgrades on later hulls including Naiad stabilizers, Spurs line cutters, upgraded Steelhead davit with 800 lbs. lift capability, a second Garmin screen, sliding window in galley, flush-mounted LED deck lights and a foredeck awning (sturdy enough to be left up in most any conditions). The main engines have also been switched out to 115 hp Nanni diesels, a move made strictly to address supply issues.

While at the factory, PAE's N41 team tested hull number 31, a boat nearing completion. The boat easily reached 8.75 kts, pushing hull speed.

"I don't see how we could possibly improve upon that number thirty-one boat," said Trever Smith. "The future really looks bright."

