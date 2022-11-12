Please select your home edition
Unveiling the Outer Reef Yachts Azure 670 Sport Yacht: An Alfresco living masterpiece

by Outer Reef Yachts 1 Dec 23:09 PST
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef Yachts, the industry leader in luxury yacht design and craftsmanship, is thrilled to introduce the highly anticipated Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht, designed with a profound appreciation for the art of alfresco living.

The new Azure 670 Sport Yacht represents the pinnacle of outdoor enthusiasts' dreams, offering a lifestyle where alfresco living is central to an owner's cruising aspirations.

The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

At the heart of this remarkable yacht are its extraordinary exterior entertainment zones, which redefine the concept of outdoor enjoyment. The Azure 670 Sport Yacht's pièce de résistance is its seamless indoor/outdoor transitioning galley and aft deck, setting the stage for unforgettable moments - whether it's playing, entertaining, or savoring a breathtaking sunrise. The yacht's drop-down window, connecting the galley to the aft deck, is equipped with a slide-out bar top, taking entertaining and convenience to a new level of luxury.

The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

One of the standout features of the Azure model is its generously sized aft galley, which is one of the largest in its class. Designed with culinary enthusiasts and entertainers in mind, it complements the yacht's extensive alfresco living options.

The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Capturing the essence of Reef Life™, this specific Azure 670 Sports Yacht, showcased here, was meticulously crafted for a youthful cruising couple whose vision was to create a yacht where well-appointed features seamlessly blend with the freedom of the open waters. This vision materialized with two extraordinary exterior features:

Serenity Foredeck Lounge: An absolute game-changer, the Serenity Foredeck Lounge elevates the yacht's entertainment possibilities. This spacious foredeck lounge expands the range of entertainment zones, providing panoramic views, sunbathing opportunities, and a perfect spot to appreciate the beauty of the open sea.

Hydraulic Integral Sports Platform: At the yacht's aft, a state-of-the-art hydraulic integral sports platform offers unparalleled advantages. This platform effortlessly submerges into the water, making scuba diving excursions, equipment launches, and fishing expeditions a breeze. It sets a new standard for water-based activities, ensuring an unforgettable experience for water sports enthusiasts.

The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

Outer Reef has equipped the Azure 670 Sport Yacht with Caterpillar C-12.9 985 HP (each), expertly paired with ZF transmissions to deliver unparalleled performance on the open seas. Elevating the yachting experience, the Azure 670 Sport Yacht showcases cutting-edge mechanical features, including ABT Trac 220 stabilizers, the Northern Lights uplift water separator exhaust system, and the dependability of two Seatorque enclosed drive shaft systems. With these top-tier components seamlessly integrated, the Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht's systems create a formidable force beneath its sleek exterior.

The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
The Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

The Outer Reef Yachts Azure 670 Sport Yacht embodies a blend of luxury, and practicality that leaves an indelible mark on the world of yachting. With its thoughtful design, innovative features, and unwavering commitment to alfresco living, it becomes the ultimate choice for those who appreciate life's finer pleasures, both indoors and outdoors.

