Team Abu Dhabi face familiar rivals as new series launches in Khor Fakkan

by Narayan Marar 3 Dec 02:30 PST
Shaun Torrente, Faleh Al Mansoori back in action in Class 3 action together in Khor Kaffan © Narayana Marar

Team Abu Dhabi will be up against familiar rivals when they look to start the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship with a victory in Khor Fakkan on Thursday.

The experienced pairings of Faleh Al Mansoori with Shaun Torrente in Abu Dhabi 4 and Rashed Al Tayer alongside Majed Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5 expect a highly competitive opening round, which is part of the Khor Fakkan Marine Festival.

The revival of Class 3 racing in the UAE began earlier this year, with Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi taking Fazza to victory in Abu Dhabi.

They will be among the leading contenders in the new championship getting under way in Khor Fakkan, with further rounds to follow in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Team Abu Dhabi can also expect a serious challenge from Sharjah Team's Konstantin Ustinov and Dmitry Vandyshev, as well as the Team GB duo of Scott Williams and Martin Campbell, while Kuwait's Bader al Dousari and Abdullatif Al Omani go for a win in Raheeb17.

Torrente, the three-time F1H2O world champion, is happy to be returning to Class 3 action alongside Faleh Al Mansoori for Thursday's opening race.

"I'm looking forward to racing in Khor Fakkan," said Torrente. "It's a new venue for me. I've never raced there before. It will be a nice course, with about three quarters of it protected, and the rest not protected, making it a nice mix.

"Faleh and I have raced so much together, and he knows what I want, and I know what he wants. He's really done a good job over the years, growing into his role as a driver, and being confident, and comfortable, in the boat.

"His confidence is high now, and he knows that if we do our job well, it will be difficult for anyone to beat us. I love having him in the boat with me."

On this occasion, Torrente and Mansoori will miss the second Class 3 race on Friday to allow the triple world champion to take part in official practice on Khalid Lagoon for Sunday's Grand Prix of Sharjah, final round of this year's F1H2O World Championship.

