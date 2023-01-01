All-new Italian yacht brand Santasevera entering the market with a 52-footer

5 Dec

Something big is stirring in the yachting firmament - something sleek, and fast, and Italian. Santasevera represents an entirely new marque with a range of boats created by celebrated naval architect and yacht designer Francesco Guida. He has drawn the lines for three boats under the Santasevera brand, including a 40-footer, 46ft, 52ft.

Francesco Guida creates a range of boats for the new all-Italian yacht brand;

Range to include models from 40-52ft LOA;

Santasevera 52 will be the first model with two units already in build;

Ideal as weekender, dayboat or chaseboat;

Drawing on Italy's most expert technicians and craftspeople.

Santasevera boats main characteristics are a sleek and modern aesthetic combined with hugely liveable open spaces - unique in its class. The timeless design ensures the boats will retain an enduring value.

Santasevera 52

Measuring 15.75m overall, the Santasevera 52 is even now under construction and will be the first model into the water. Thanks also to its wide 5.05m beam, the boat is big enough to offer weekending possibilities for two couples or a family, and is equally well suited as a dayboat or chaseboat to a larger yacht.

Santasevera proposes features that sometimes run counter to the prevailing trend today, but make for a better boating experience. For example, the 52 eschews the popular walk-around design in order to maximise the exterior space behind the shelter of the windscreen and hardtop with great emphasis on the usability of the boat's aft deck.

Excellent protection from both sun and sea is afforded by the slick, carbon hardtop which covers the heart of the cockpit. Three ergonomic pilot seats are positioned forward - two at the wheel to starboard and one to port. Here the skipper and guests can enjoy the exhilaration of the boat's speed and responsiveness. The hardtop also covers a comfortable U-shaped seating area with a low coffee table that can transform into a dining table. This area is ventilated via big hatches overhead.

There is a further sofa and a daybed built in aft, then a simply huge sunpad where four people could easily read, sleep or tan in the utmost comfort. The great beam of the boat, carried right aft by expansive lines, really comes into play here. Despite the sunpad, there is plenty of room to pass on side decks as well as a large bathing platform only one step down towards the sea.

Below deck, Guida has ensured that the flared, rounded bow gives maximum volume to the accommodation. It is given over to a full-beam master cabin with an island bed and ensuite access to a heads and shower room, which is also shared by a twin cabin aft, via a separate door. A comfy lounge area lies in between. Storage is ample and styling is in a refined, dark or light oak with upholstery in natural tints.

"Good looks and impeccable proportions are of course important in all design," says Guida. "But it's not just an inspired swish of the draughting pen which makes a successful yacht. A wealth of small details can transform performance and elevate life aboard from pleasant to joyous. Features as unremarkable as a well-placed cupboard, a handhold or the ergonomic angle of a headrest can make all the difference. This blend of aesthetics and pragmatism is what distinguishes the Santasevera brand."

The Santasevera 52 can be equipped with the client's choice of three different propulsion systems: shaft line or IPS system with inboard engines, or sporty outboard motors to satisfy any request. It will be capable of effortless speeds up to 30 knots at half load.

With such a wealth of experience behind it, there is perhaps little wonder that the first two hulls of the Santasevera 52 have been sold off plan. The first hull will hit the water in the summer of 2024, ready for a debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Specifications:

Type: Motorboat

HULL and deck construction material: Fiberglass

Overall length: 16.35 m

Hull length: 15.75 m

Waterline length at half load: 14 m

Maximum beam: 5.05 m

Displacement at half load: 17.5 t

Main engines: N.2 Volvo Penta D6 480 HP

Max speed at half load: 28 kn

Propulsion: Shaft Line

Generator: 11 kW MASE 50Hz

Bow Thruster: Side Power SEP100/185T

Air conditioning: 20.000 Btu/h

Fuel tank capacity: 1400 l

Fresh water capacity: 600 l

Grey water capacity: 200 l

Black water capacity: 100 l

www.santaseverayacht.it