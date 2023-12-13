Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: December Online Auctions and Boats and Marina Berth

by Marine Auctions 5 Dec 03:48 PST 7-13 December 2023
December 2023 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions

Please find attached details of our December Online Auction.
Boats and Marina Berth




Bidding will commence on Thursday 7th December and will end on Wednesday 13th December at 2 pm AEST


Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

For further details and numerous photos go to our website, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now.

To view the December brochure, click the link below.


If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or our other services, contact.



We are now accepting Entries for our January 2024 Online Auction. The Bidding for this Online Auction will close on Thursday 25th January 2024. 

For Further Details Contact

Adrian Seiffert

Director
Marine Auctions, Marine Sales and Marine Valuations

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:
 
View brochure

Marine Auctions & Valuations

PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

