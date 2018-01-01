Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship: Fazza edge out Team Abu Dhabi to grab Pole Position

by Narayan Marar 7 Dec 07:34 PST
Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5 © Team Abu Dhabi

Team Abu Dhabi were denied pole position today for the opening round of the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship as Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi in Fazza produced a late show in Khor Fakkan.

Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 4 led for much of the qualifying session before Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi, who had made a slow start after missing official practice, came through with the fastest time by just 0.252 secs.

Sharjah Team's Konstantin Ustinov and Dmitry Vandyshev were third quickest in near perfect conditions ahead of Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 5, and Kuwait's Bader al Dousari and Abdullatif Al Omani in Raheeb17.

The event is being staged as part of the Khor Fakkan Marine Festival by Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, who had earlier announced a reduced schedule, with a single race taking place tomorrow afternoon.

With Team Abu Dhabi battling on two fronts this weekend, Torrente will now be replaced in Khor Fakkan by Emirati driver Mohammed Al Matlae, with Al Mansoori switching to throttleman in Abu Dhabi 4.

This will allow three-time champion Torrente to switch to free practice for the Grand Prix of Sharjah, Sunday's final round of the F1H2O world championship on Khalid Lagoon.

Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori in action in Khor Fakkan - photo © Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori in action in Khor Fakkan - photo © Team Abu Dhabi

The 2018, 2019 and 2022 F1H2O champion wants to round off a tough season with a Grand Prix win in Sharjah where he clinched each of his three world titles, while Team Abu Dhabi still have a slim mathematical chance of retaining the team crown.

Eager to add to their run of powerboat victories with an opening win in the new Class 3 championship, meanwhile, the team spent the summer making major modifications to Abu Dhabi 5 to improve its performance.

No changes were made to Abu Dhabi 4 because none were felt necessary, and there was little between the two boats for most of today's official Class 3 practice session.

Both took turns in setting the pace, before Torrente and Al Mansoori used their experience to set the fastest time from their team-mates in Abu Dhabi 5.

Related Articles

Team Abu Dhabi face familiar rivals
As new series launches in Khor Fakkan Team Abu Dhabi will be up against familiar rivals when they look to start the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship with a victory in Khor Fakkan on Thursday. Posted on 3 Dec Team Abu Dhabi face familiar rivals
Al Zaffain, Bin Hendi aim for another Class 3 victory in Fazza Team Abu Dhabi will be up against familiar rivals when they look to start the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship with a victory in Khor Fakkan on Thursday. Posted on 3 Dec Team Abu Dhabi primed for double UAE challenge
As F1H2O season reaches climax in Sharjah, new Class 3 series gets under way in Khor Fakkan Team Abu Dhabi are primed for a big challenge on two powerboat racing stages as one season begins and another reaches its conclusion in the UAE next week. Posted on 28 Nov Jonas Andersson wins UIM F1H2O World Championship
Team Abu Dhabi take the fight to Sharjah as Swedes close in on their team crown Sweden's Jonas Andersson clinched the UIM F1H2O World Championship for the second time today with a convincing victory in the Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 1 Oct Team Abu Dhabi battle to keep title hopes alive
Emirati duo ready for big fight in Sardinia to keep team crown within reach Team Abu Dhabi's Thani Al Qemzi and Rashed Al Qemzi are prepared for a big fight in Sardinia tomorrow to keep alive their team title hopes in the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship. Posted on 30 Sep Thani eyes double target at Regione Sardegna GP
Team Abu Dhabi veteran aims for repeat victory in Olbia, with sights also on team crown There is little that Thani Al Qemzi has not achieved in a remarkable UIM F1H2O World Championship career, and the Team Abu Dhabi star wants to add to his haul of achievements in this weekend's Regione Sardegna Grand Prix of Italy. Posted on 28 Sep World Champion Rashed wins again
To crown brilliant UIM F2 World Championship season Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi recorded another emphatic victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal today to round off his fourth triumphant season in the UIM F2 World Championship. Posted on 25 Sep Brilliant Rashed grabs pole in Portugal
The Emirati driver produced another impressive display to win the seven-boat qualifying shoot-out Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi underlined his dominance of the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship today with another stunning performance to secure pole position for tomorrow's final Grand Prix of the season in Portugal. Posted on 23 Sep Rashed aims for grand finale in Portugal
Abu Dhabi duo praise Cappellini for team's winning culture as F2 championship reaches finish line Newly-crowned four-time champion Rashed Al Qemzi and team-mate Mansoor Al Mansoori want to give Team Abu Dhabi a grand finale to the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship in Portugal at the weekend. Posted on 20 Sep Rashed secures fourth F2 World title
Team Abu Dhabi star crowned again after perfect tactical race Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title today with a perfect tactical drive, as Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko recorded victory at the Grand Prix of Portugal. Posted on 17 Sep
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy