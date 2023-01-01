Please select your home edition
InsureTech Pioneer, CompareYachtInsurance.com, Welcomes Penny Searles as Chair of the Board

by CompareYachtInsurance 11 Dec 02:47 PST
CompareYachtInsurance.com, a trailblazing InsureTech startup poised to redefine the yacht insurance industry, proudly announces the appointment of Penny Searles as Chair of the Board.

Penny is renowned for her influential role in shaping the landscape of using telematics data to reduce loss ratios in both motor and marine and distributing the policies via aggregator space. Her proven track record of successful leadership in previous entrepreneurial venture positions, one of which saw a successful data company sale to Lexis Nexis, sees her as a key asset in steering the company towards its ambitious goals. Her appointment is a testament to CompareYachtInsurance.com’s commitment to innovation and disruption.

Marcel Herrera, the visionary CEO and Founder of CompareYachtInsurance.com expressed his excitement about the strategic addition to the Board, stating,

"Penny is a dynamic leader with a profound understanding of the intricacies of the insurance industry. Her expertise will play a pivotal role in steering us towards new horizons, solidifying our position as innovators in the industry. Her leadership is expected to amplify the company's impact in the InsureTech sector, providing a unique advantage in a market poised for disruption”.

Penny added

"I am thrilled to be on a board of a company that is poised to redefine the landscape of yacht insurance and hope to use my experience to help Marcel and the team translate the data value into unique services for boat owners and market leading loss ratios. I love the executive vision of setting new standards for excellence and disruption in the industry, providing tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of a discerning clientele. The distribution opportunity for the Broker is further enhanced by the company strategy to launch the markets first true price comparison site "

A Legacy of Innovation:

Penny Searles' return to the forefront of telematics has been marked by a series of groundbreaking contributions, as evident from her influential position in the CompareYachtInsurance.com leadership team. Her legacy in the industry, as highlighted by her recent recognition in various publications, serves as a testament to her ongoing commitment to innovation and disruption.

Strategic Vision for Growth:

In addition to Penny's appointment, CompareYachtInsurance.com is set to embark on a strategic growth journey under the leadership of Marcel Herrera and Bryan Davies, co-founders, and leaders at the company. Bryan Davies, Head of Sales and Co-founder, emphasized,

“Penny’s wealth of experience aligns seamlessly with our growth plans. We are confident that her strategic vision will contribute significantly to our expansion into new markets and the enhancement of our service offerings.”

A Disruptive Force In InsureTech:

CompareYachtInsurance.com is a dynamic InsureTech startup committed to reshaping the insurance industry by digitising the yacht insurance buying process. By delivering aggregator services to the industry, the company is focused on serving yacht owners and high-net-worth individuals globally, whilst leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine the insurance experience. With Penny Searles at the helm, CompareYachtInsurance.com is poised to disrupt the traditional insurance model and provide innovative solutions for its discerning clientele.

Contact:

For further information please contact: Marcel Herrera, Chief Executive Officer, CompareYachtInsurance.com, mherrera@fiftynorthconsulting.com, +44 (0)7402 484 840

