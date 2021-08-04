Please select your home edition
Edition
Super Yachts at boot (newsletter)

ISA UV II is every audiophile's dream thanks to the powerful audio system created by Videoworks ISA

by Videoworks 8 Dec 04:27 PST

Be it an exclusive party, listening on one's own to a piece of music in stereo or watching a film in surround sound, there is no compromising for the owner of the ISA 45m MY UV II, who wants the best of the best of quality and audio power.

This was precisely the request made to Videoworks, which, in keeping with its established tradition, responded to these demands in the best possible way. After all, the company's over 25 years of experience and the installation of hundreds of innovative audio/video, entertainment, IT and lighting & comfort systems on board superyachts sailing all over the world are the best guarantee of its ability to respond to the most demanding requirements of ship owners and shipping companies, and not just by implementing the latest on-board connectivity technologies in the entertainment field.

  • The Australian owner, a great music enthusiast, wanted everything on board their ISA 45m MY UV II (acronym for Ultra Violet) to be designed for the full enjoyment of audio and video sources
  • Installation power: 20,000 watts in total
  • Sound system on a par with professional recording studios, with a fully soundproofed room for listening to music without disturbing other guests
  • K-Array Audio system managed by processors with Symetrix's Dante technology for hifi audio zones
  • Extron processors for surround systems in the main hall and owner's lounge
  • HDMI 4K over IP 1Gbps video distribution via ZeeVee devices

ISA 45m MY UV II - photo © Leonardo Andreini
ISA 45m MY UV II - photo © Leonardo Andreini

Internet connection was also important: the 5G Peplink dual modem and Starlink antenna will allow owner and guests to chat and stream a movie in the middle of the ocean as if they were at home, or hold a video conference as if in the office.

At the heart of it all is the audio/video system, with K-Array speakers (known for its very high quality of sound) mounted throughout all the vessel and powered by a total of 20,000 watts, although they are normally used at about 40 per cent of their power. However, when the situation calls for it, there is a "Party Mode" on the sundeck, an upgrade with an input for the DJ console and an extra output for additional amplified speakers, for further enhancing the sound impact.

The "Party Mode" function also makes it possible to select a source and play it in every area of the yacht, both outdoors and indoors, obviously with the possibility of selecting the area and of choosing different sources, and thus having customised music and volumes depending on where they are played.

ISA 45m MY UV II - main saloon - photo © Leonardo Andreini
ISA 45m MY UV II - main saloon - photo © Leonardo Andreini

Everything is controlled from a device (iPhone or iPad), and is managed by audio processors that use Symetrix's Dante technology for the stereo zones, while Extron products are used where a surround sound processor is required, specifically in the main hall and owner lounge. The enjoyment of HDMI 4K video over IP 1Gbps is guaranteed by ZeeVee devices.

Amplification is fully digital Class D with Powersoft devices; in the owner lounge there is the option to switch, via the control iPad, from surround sound configuration for watching films to hifi stereo for listening to music.

But the really special feature of this installation by Videoworks is the space created between the owner's suite and the main hall, which resembles a large corridor when the thick soundproof doors are open. But when the doors are closed, it can be readily transformed into an exclusive room, a sort of completely soundproofed safe space for melomaniacs.

An independent multimedia room is set up here, where the owner can indulge, in complete privacy and at all hours of the day and night, in listening to their favourite music at the volume that suits them best, without disturbing the other guests on board - all thanks to a top-notch 5.1 surround system, with five speakers and a subwoofer, suitable for a professional recording studio, and without forgetting a large TV screen.

ISA 45m MY UV II flyinbridge with roof speakers - photo © Leonardo Andreini
ISA 45m MY UV II flyinbridge with roof speakers - photo © Leonardo Andreini

ISA UV II is the Australian owner's third megayacht and has thus been modelled on their previous experiences. The Yacht along with the 20 underwater lights, at night is brightly lit up in violet, but you can choose any colour by selecting it from the iPad thanks to the ItwModeX app developed by Videoworks. The interiors, designed by Luca Dini, are characterised by a sober style with backlit wall panels, televisions camouflaged as mirrors and textured panel ceilings.

ISA 45m MY UV II al fresco dining area with roof speaker - photo © Leonardo Andreini
ISA 45m MY UV II al fresco dining area with roof speaker - photo © Leonardo Andreini
UV ISA45 GT - master suite TV Audio dedicated area - photo © Leonardo Andreini
UV ISA45 GT - master suite TV Audio dedicated area - photo © Leonardo Andreini

Related Articles

OneWeb's LEO Technology is now reality
Videoworks is perfect partner for onboard integration Videoworks brings into play 25 years of experience and the installation of hundreds of innovative audio/video, entertainment, IT and lighting and comfort systems installed on board superyachts sailing all over the world. Posted on 5 Aug Videoworks takes integrated systems to next level
The system's architecture is based on four centralised main racks arranged on three decks. Achieving a high level of customisation with easy-to-use Audio-Visual, Domotics, Entertainment, IT and Lighting and Comfort systems: these are guidelines Videoworks followed when designing the on-board systems for the 50-metre Columbus Sport 50 M/Y K2. Posted on 4 Aug 2021 Videoworks announces the Key Core Solution
Less space, less energy consumption and more safety with the new centralised rack Videoworks confirms its leading role in the integration of audio/video, entertainment, IT and domotics systems for yachting with the presentation of its new Key Core Solution. Posted on 1 Dec 2020 Modern technologies on board Benetti M/Y Spectre
The security of the vessel's network is guaranteed by the Kerio NG500 system It is one of the season's most admired megayachts, and not just for its profile, but for the level of the technologies on board. Posted on 12 Jul 2019 Listening to high definition music under water?
Secrets of the innovative Music Hull by Videoworks Listening to music underwater while you swim or enjoy a deep sea dive? Now you can, thanks to the innovative Music Hull, a solution stemming from an idea of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department and developed by Videoworks. Posted on 18 Jun 2019 Videoworks unveils new Premium integrated system
Compact integrated system for semi-custom and production yachts Videoworks is presenting the "Premium" system for semi-custom yachts. This compact integrated system offers high quality performance in production yachts as well, in order to meet specific needs of the market and provide the made-by-Videoworks experience Posted on 10 May 2019 Videoworks on board 2019 superyachts
Confirming its role as a leader in AV and IT integrations in the world of yachting Videoworks Group confirms its role as a leader in AV and IT integrations in the world of yachting, with its systems installed in some of this season's most eagerly awaited superyachts. Posted on 4 Apr 2019 Sophisticated technologies on 50m Wider Cecilia
One of this season's most admired yachts Extreme customisation and super easy-to-use audio/video, domotics, entertainment, lighting and IT systems - these were Videoworks's guidelines when it installed the systems on the 50m Wider MY Cecilia, one of this season's most admired yachts. Posted on 6 Feb 2019 Videoworks new products & systems for METS 2018
The latest new systems for cybersecurity and simplifying life onboard Videoworks, leader in audio/video, entertainment, IT and domotics, will be at METS in Amsterdam (13-15 November 2018) with a stand in Superyacht Pavilion 10.111 revealing all the secrets of the onboard technologies developed by the Italian company's team. Posted on 28 Oct 2018
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy