d'Albora increases portfolio growth with two new marina assets in Australia

d'Albora Batemans Bay Marina © d'Albora d'Albora Batemans Bay Marina © d'Albora

by d'Albora 8 Dec 09:49 PST

d'Albora, Australia's largest premium marina and hospitality network's owner, MA Financial Group has recently settled on the purchase of two new marinas.

The acquisitions have increased the Group's total marina portfolio to twelve locations across the eastern seaboard, solidifying its position as the largest marina group in the southern hemisphere.

The inclusion of Port Macquarie and Batemans Bay Marinas in NSW add a further combined 223 berthing opportunities across their already extensive marina network, with over 3,000 berthing solutions across wet berths, dry storage and swing moorings, catering for vessels up to 50m in length. Aside from increasing berthing and coverage, these two new regional acquisitions will see further marine services added to the network including boatyards, waterfront dining, and fuel services for d'Albora members and the public, while travelling along the Australian East Coast.

Both sites play important roles within their local communities providing a range of marine and hospitality services within their ports to support the region. Additionally, they will be available to assist any travelling vessels, whether they are d'Albora members or the public, in need of berthing and or marine services along the coast.

"We are pleased to add another two strategically placed marina locations into our network, further supporting customer demand for berthing, vessel maintenance, boat sales, fuel, and waterfront hospitality offerings along with our strong customer focus, designed to create each site as a hub for marine lifestyle," said Julien Pouteau, General Manager d'Albora.

Joint CEO of MA Financial, Julian Biggins, says the acquisition of the two additional marinas is aligned with the firm's strategy, and driven by increasing investor demand for exposure to alternative real estate assets.

"We're delighted with the purchase of the two new marinas. Port Macquarie and Batemans Bay are among the fastest growing areas in New South Wales which contribute to their appeal and value."

d'Albora is a full-service marina group and network, offering competitive marine and lifestyle services and benefits to its members and customers right across its QLD, NSW and VIC locations.

www.dalbora.com.au