UIM F1H2O Worlds: Team Abu Dhabi update from Grand Prix of Sharjah

by Narayan Marar 9 Dec 07:00 PST
Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente flying in Sharjah © Team Abu Dhabi / Simon Palfrader

Team Abu Dhabi will decide overnight whether Shaun Torrente can start tomorrow afternoon's Grand Prix of Sharjah after the triple UIM F1H2O world champion was involved in a crash during today's second sprint race on Khalid Lagoon.

Torrente was taken to hospital for medical checks following the accident when his boat was clipped by Victory Team's Ahmad Al Fahim, and then collided with the rear of Finnish driver Filip Roms's Mad Croc Gillman Racing boat.

While Torrente was not seriously injured, he was being assessed by medical staff, and no decision was immediately taken on whether he will be fit to race tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi technicians were working overnight in an attempt to repair his badly damaged boat. Team manager Guido Cappellini said that despite the damage, the cockpit remained intact, underlining the ability of today's F1H2O boats to withstand crashes.

Al Fahim, who initially won the sprint race from team-mate Erik Stark, was later disqualified from the racing weekend for dangerous driving. Stark was also given a yellow card warning after the two Victory drivers were deemed to have moved across Torrente's racing line at the first turn.

Earlier, Torrente had qualified in second place for tomorrow's Grand Prix of Sharjah following a dramatic shoot-out battle with Sweden's new world champion, Jonas Andersson, who took pole position. Andersson later won the first of the two sprint races, included as an extra spectator attraction.

