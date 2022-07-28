Maritimo M60 fitted with a Quick Gyro X30

Maritimo M60 © Maritimo Maritimo M60 © Maritimo

by Gineico Marine 11 Dec 14:43 PST

Mark from Gineico Marine was aboard the new Maritimo M60. This beautiful boat has been fitted with a Quick Gyro Stabilizer x30.

It's easy to see why Maritimo chose a Quick Gyro:

small compact size unit, 780 mm by 780 mm in size,

and offers 30333 N-m of torque.

"A Quick Gyro Stabilizer offers up to 95% roll reduction at sea, making it a safe and more comfortable ride for everyone."

Reduced roll in any sea conditions on any vessel.

Watch the Gyro in action:

