Maritimo M60 fitted with a Quick Gyro X30
by Gineico Marine 11 Dec 14:43 PST
Maritimo M60 © Maritimo
Mark from Gineico Marine was aboard the new Maritimo M60. This beautiful boat has been fitted with a Quick Gyro Stabilizer x30.
It's easy to see why Maritimo chose a Quick Gyro:
- small compact size unit, 780 mm by 780 mm in size,
- and offers 30333 N-m of torque.
"A Quick Gyro Stabilizer offers up to 95% roll reduction at sea, making it a safe and more comfortable ride for everyone."
Reduced roll in any sea conditions on any vessel.
Watch the Gyro in action:
