Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Silent-Yachts launch two solar electric Silent 62 catamarans with new ultra-efficient drivetrain

by Silent-Yachts 13 Dec 00:35 PST

Innovative Austrian shipyard Silent Yachts has launched two hulls of the new solar electric catamaran model, the Silent 62, which features its brand-new drivetrain.

"It's our most efficient, silent, and high-tech drivetrain to date - resulting in more range and higher top speeds." said Founder and CEO Michael Köhler.

This state-of-the-art drivetrain is based on automotive standards while offering owners and guests the ability to travel the world faster when desired.

Silent 62 - Front Exit Exterior - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 - Front Exit Exterior - photo © Silent-Yachts

Set to be offered for all Silent models, this next-generation drivetrain utilises an upgraded battery featuring higher energy density and greater capacity. Now, the yachts benefit from even faster charging rates, thanks to optimised thermal management for the cells. Some other key features of the new water-cooled battery include an extended lifespan with over 3,500 recharge cycles. The batteries are certified by DNV-GL and Lloyd's Register. A watertight IP65 rating, along with a self-contained monitoring and extinguishing system, ensures the highest levels of safety on board.

With an efficiency rating of around 96%, the new electric motors offer the highest efficiency throughout the operational range currently available on the market. This is achieved by leveraging the latest Synchronous Reluctance assisted Permanent Magnet (SRPM) technology. The motors' extremely compact and robust structure is protected by an IP65 enclosure to maximise reliability.

The new drivetrain also features full carbon propellers shaped like submarine propellers. This innovative design eliminates vibrations and noise, providing unprecedented efficiency and silent cruising on the water.

Silent 62 - Drivetrain Propellers - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 - Drivetrain Propellers - photo © Silent-Yachts

"The carbon propellers ensure the ultimate on-water relaxation for owners and guests while boosting the efficiency rating to a level which is unprecedented for yachts," explained Michael Köhler.

Meeting rooms version

One of the two newly launched Silent 62 catamarans features a special layout. "The owner plans to use it also for business events on board. Based on the layout of the front master version, the owner decided to redesign it in order to match his specific needs. It's the first Silent catamaran to feature the possibility of several meeting rooms," commented Michael Köhler.

For this reason, the master cabin in the front of the main deck of that Silent 62 has been converted into a fully equipped meeting room. Instead of a conventional double bed there is a large table in the centre surrounded by seating for up to ten people. The starboard side of the room still features an en suite bathroom. Towards the end of the day, the meeting table can be lowered and covered with a mattress, which converts it back to a large bed. One cabin located in the starboard hull has been converted to a second smaller meeting room as well. Here up to six people can collaborate on their projects. The third and largest meeting room is located in the salon.

Silent 62 - Meeting room version front bow cabin - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 - Meeting room version front bow cabin - photo © Silent-Yachts

Another highlight of the yacht is the custom audio system from Martin Audio. In total, it's equipped with 32 speakers. Five of them are on the flybridge. The outside area of the main deck is fitted with 17 speakers, and additional seven are in the salon. The remaining speakers are in the meeting rooms.

Furthermore, this yacht has an enlarged hydraulic stern platform which offers enough space for two electric jet skis that can be directly connected to the yacht and recharged easily. The yacht is available for charter and will be berthed in Florida.

Front Exit version

Another Silent 62 with the popular 4+1 front exit configuration (4 guest cabins + 1 crew cabin) has recently been launched as well.

Silent 62 - Meeting room version Salon - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 - Meeting room version Salon - photo © Silent-Yachts

Related Articles

Silent 62 at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023
Continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future The innovative Austrian shipyard SILENT-YACHTS is continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future with the upcoming world debut of its new flagship yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival: the SILENT 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran. Posted on 5 Jul Silent-Yachts boosts production at Italian yard
15+ SILENT 60 series units assigned for construction in Fano Since last summer when SILENT-YACHTS became the sole owner of its Italian shipyard in Fano, the privately owned company has streamlined the production process and continues to increase the size of its team to handle the growth in sales. Posted on 29 May Silent-Yachts first launch from its own shipyard
The first launch is a Silent 60 series yacht Silent-Yachts has reached another important milestone in its exciting journey. The company has launched the very first solar electric catamaran at its own shipyard in Fano, Italy, which has been acquired in spring 2022. Posted on 7 Feb Silent-Yachts collaborates with VRCO & U-Boat Worx
Silent 120 Explorer features U-Boat Worx submarine and VRCO aircraft Solar catamaran builder SILENT-YACHTS is marking the logical evolution of boating and global explorer yachting with its new superyacht, the SILENT 120 Explorer. Posted on 28 Jan Silent-Yachts launches the Silent Tender 400
Its first dedicated electric tender A SILENT yacht deserves a noiseless tender, and now it's possible to get one thanks to the launch of the new SILENT Tender 400. Posted on 23 Nov 2022 Silent-Yachts hails the age of the super-cat
No fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction Silent-Yachts is delighted to reveal that it has no fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction, after a year that has brought enormous commercial success. Posted on 29 Sep 2022 60 knots and fully electric
With the new SILENT Speed 28 launch SILENT is launching a new line of performance boats that will capitalise on its expertise in electric propulsion. The first boat is the SILENT Speed 28, and will ally the futuristic looks of the SILENT range with blistering pace and superyacht finish. Posted on 8 Sep 2022 World's first solar-powered yacht & residence club
Silent-Resorts will begin Club Ki'ama Bahamas construction in June Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki'ama Bahamas, the world's first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts. Posted on 10 May 2022 Silent-Yachts launches new Silent VisionF 82
A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels. Posted on 20 Apr 2022 New front exit version of Solar Cat Silent 60
Direct front exit access to spacious foredeck, improved guest circulation and air flow Silent-Yachts has launched a "Front Exit" version of its SILENT 60 model from its facility in Thailand. The new version provides owners with an even wider choice of layout options. Posted on 12 Mar 2022
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy