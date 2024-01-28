Blue Innovation Dock by boot Düsseldorf and EBI: Sustainability offensive for boaters

by boot Düsseldorf 13 Dec 09:20 PST

Next year will see boot Düsseldorf's sustainability offensive get off to a powerful start. Over the nine trade fair days - 20 to 28 January 2024 - everything at the blue innovation dock (bid) in Hall 10 will revolve around innovative technologies, alternative drives and materials as well as the sustainable management of marinas and moorings. And European and national policymakers will also be on board.

Launch partnership with BENETEAU - San Lorenzo as Performance Partner

More power for innovative technologies and sustainable marinas

European and national policymakers on board

Hands-on activities for diving, surfing, sailing and paddling in the exhibition halls

The bid will be opened on 20 January at 11.00 am by Dieter Janecek (Bündnis 90/The Greens), the Coordinator of the Federal German Government for Maritime Economy and Tourism, and Kestutis Sadauskas, Deputy Secretary General for Maritime Affairs at the European Commission. The bid programme will then kick off with a panel discussion on the topic of "Mission Net Zero: Reducing the Environmental Footprint of Boating" and the expectations of politicians and the industry in this regard. Given the very international nature of both exhibitors and visitors all discussions and lectures will be in English.

Another highlight is the Pitching Competition on 23 January, where start-ups introduce themselves to a 'Lions' Den'-style panel of investors and industry experts. The winning start-up will be awarded with a complimentary stand at boot Düsseldorf 2025.

boot Director Petros Michelidakis delights at the launch partnership with BENETEAU and Performance Partner San Lorenzo: "Both companies are considered pioneers and innovation drivers in the industry. They were already the principal sponsors at the bid debut in 2023 and we are very excited to see which innovative projects they will present us with in 2024."

Michelidakis advises visitors to register and thereby secure a place for a bid session as well as other exclusive benefits on the day they spend at boot. Participation in the high-calibre lectures is included in the admission ticket. Places can be booked here

Over the two weekends of boot Düsseldorf 2024, the bid programme will address trade visitors as well as private boaters and water sports enthusiasts. Held in a Townhall format, it will also involve spectators who are invited to ask the lecturers questions on the spot. On 20 January talks will revolve around the exciting topics of e-drives for boats and the development and use of sustainable fuels. Petros Michelidakis: "Our exhibitors are highly committed to offering their customers a high degree of sustainability. I am very pleased that with the blue innovation dock we have succeeded in also getting policymakers on board for the interests of water sports. With this we have - jointly with the European Boating Industry - established a well-functioning link between the industry and political decision-makers in the EU."

In the organisation of the bid, boot Düsseldorf is supported by the Brussels-based European Boating Industry (EBI) association and its Secretary General, Philip Easthill. The President of the EBI, Robert Marx, who also acts as President of boot Düsseldorf, is particularly delighted with the conceptual cooperation for the bid: "With the blue innovation dock we are creating a unique discussion forum for industry, policymakers and the water sports community. I think this offer allows us to address innovative topics and raise awareness among the public and in the political sphere for the interests of the sector."

At the blue innovation dock the following speakers will be on board: