Boston Whaler unveils the all-new 210 Vantage designed to attract the next generation of boaters
by Boston Whaler 13 Dec 21:31 PST
The 210 Vantage © Richard Steinberger Photography
Boston Whaler today introduced the newest model in the Vantage lineup - the 210 Vantage, an all-new, keel-up dual console model designed with premium features core to the Boston Whaler brand, as well as intuitive technology to attract the next generation of boaters.
"Building on the success of the Vantage series, we're thrilled to officially introduce the all-new 210 Vantage into the marketplace and offer consumers a truly differentiated experience," said Dennis Tilden, Senior Director of Sales & Customer Service. "The 210 Vantage embodies the core values that define Boston Whaler's legacy - quality, innovation, unsinkability, reliability and simplicity - and was designed to cater to young families and empty nesters with its manageable size, thoughtful design, weather protection and spacious seating. We're confident that our newest model will be well-received in the market and set the standard for its category."
True to the Boston Whaler legacy, the 210 Vantage includes high-end features standing out from competitors in the category. The model offers consumers simplicity with intuitive systems making it simple to operate and maintain; adaptability for cruising, fishing or socializing on the water; highly capable giving boaters an extra sense of confidence and security on the water; social comfort with ample seating to entertain and relax onboard.
Additional premium features and model specs, include:
- Pedestal helm seats with optional port lounger
- Wrap around windshield with Bimini option for comfort and protection
- Adaptability: Versatile transom offering fishing capabilities
- Social Comfort: Innovative seating that matches Vantage family
|
LOA
|
21’ 3”
|
Beam
|
8’ 6”
|
Deadrise (deg)
|
20
|
Dry Weight (lbs.)
|
3,810
|
Fuel Capacity (gal)
|
80
|
Base HP
|
200 (DTS)
|
Max HP
|
200-250
|
MSRP
|
$109,333
The 210 Vantage will make its boat show debut at the New England Boat Show, and you can learn more about the model by visiting www.bostonwhaler.com.