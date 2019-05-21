Maritimo join as partner to Boating Industry Academy

by Boating Industry Association 13 Dec 23:24 PST

Industry powerhouse Maritimo has confirmed its support for BIA's Boating Industry Academy, officially joining as a program partner.

Located on the Gold Coast the Academy which launched this year in partnership with the Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) is an industry-driven program for high school students wishing to pursue a career in the boating and marine industries, whilst completing Senior School.

By offering apprenticeships in collaboration with industry leaders like Maritimo, the Academy is bridging the gap between education and employment, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the demands of the boating industry.

The manufacturer of luxury boats joins the BIA and other key industry players, all committed to workforce development and creating pathways for young people in order to secure the future of the boating industry in Australia.