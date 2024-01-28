Please select your home edition
Edition




Ensign Yachts December Update

by Ensign Yachts 14 Dec 08:39 PST
Bavaria SR Line © Ensign Yachts

Happy holidays! We hope you are enjoying Summer out on the water. 

Welcome to our latest update with news, reviews, and top picks. 

In this edition, we highlight the achievements of the award-winning Bavaria SR Line, showcase a behind the scenes clip from the photoshoot of of the new Nautitech 48 Open, unveil new photos from the recently updated Rhea Marine range, and announce special opportunities for new model demonstrator agreements. Plus, see our top picks for new and used listings this month! 

This month's new boat demo deal available to our Ensign community is the award-winning Bavaria SR33. Get in contact today to secure a great deal. Looking to get out on the water now and enjoy Summer? You can save thousands on our demonstrator Rhea 730 Timonier, available for immediate delivery in Sydney. 

Many customers are deciding to choose European delivery for their new boats. You can save time, money, and have an amazing cruising location at your front door. See our blog page for owners' stories on their adventures. Lead times for new boats are also reducing with many models available for immediate delivery. 

Ensign Yachts are proud to be the exclusive Australian dealer for award-winning brands

Bavaria C42 - European Yacht of the Year 2021 

Bavaria SR41 - Motorboat of the Year 2022 

Bavaria SR36 - Best of Boats Award 2022 

Bavaria SR33 - Moteur Boat of the Year 2023

Nautitech 44 Open - European Yacht of the Year 2023 
 
Happy boating!
 

The Ensign Yachts Team

More success for Bavaria's SR Line of Sports Cruisers

The SR Line models are perfect for Australian waterways, making the most of outdoor living whilst boasting all the creature comforts for nights on board. Looking back, the flagship Bavaria SR41 was awarded the 2022 Motorboat of the Year Award in the British Motorboat and Yachting Magazine. The SR36 following suit took out the Best of Boats Award in 2022 for the 'Best for Family' category out of 18 finalists.

 

The newest model on the block the SR33, despite it's smaller size packs in all the great features that make the SR Line stand out in a more affordable package. We are proud to say that the modern, sporty SR33 has been nominated for 4 industry awards and it has already secured one of them - the 2023 Motor Boat of the Year Award from French magazine Moteur Boat.

 

Missed any of our recent blog articles? Check out our Docklines page!

Updated models from the Rhea Marine Shipyard

Recently launched at the Grand Pavois Boat Show were updated versions of two popular models in the Rhea range, being the 730 Helmsman and 23 Open. Carrying on the elegance and quality that Rhea Marine is known for, these models showcase a modern step forward for the brand with new innovative features. We currently have a demonstrator model Rhea 730 available now in Sydney with less than 50hrs priced at $235k - a huge discount to a new model order! 

Nautitech 48 Open behind the scenes

Take a look at the behind the scenes shooting of the new Nautitech 48 Open. This new model is already shaping up to be a winner with its impressive, feature-packed layout and performance-orientated design, building on that of the 44 Open. We look forward to witnessing the capabilities of this new model. Full photos from the shoot to come soon. 

 

Contact our team for details on walk-on inspection opportunities and demonstrator agreement discounts. 

Bavaria C46 - Top features from the Bavaria team

The new C46 from Bavaria's Cossutti line of Yachts is hitting the ground running, already being nominated for the prestigious European Yacht of the Year Award for 2024. The new model is shaping up to carry on the success of the award-winning C42.

 

We currently have a fantastic deal opportunity available on a new Bavaria C46 with a demonstration agreement in Australia. The new model is on order and set to be completed ex factory April 2024. Contact our team for details on this deal opportunity.  

Recently Sold

Bavaria S40

Sea Fox 288

"One word - Excellent! Kate went above and beyond what I have seen any broker do. Thank you!" Joe - Bavaria S40 Sports Cruiser buyer. 

 

See why customers trust the Ensign Yachts team

 

Looking to sell or upgrade? List your boat with our experienced team today.  

 

After spare parts for your boat? We have a large inventory of in-stock parts locally available. Check them out! We also now have a range of commercial moorings and marina berths available to our customers. Get in contact for details. 

Ensign community boat shows

Mark your diaries for these upcoming boat shows to get on board one of Ensign's premier new yacht brands! Meet the team, look onboard new and demonstrator models, and find out what's coming soon. If you are interested in attending one of these shows and gaining exclusive access, please register your interest and we will connect you with the team. 

  • Boot Dusseldorf 20-28 Jan 2024 (Germany)
    The world's largest indoor boat show! Bavaria Yachts and Nautitech Catamarans will be attending, plus a new range of models from Wauquiez Yachts.  
  • Miami International Boat Show 14th-18th Feb 2024 (USA)
    Get excited for the unveiling of the widely anticipated Nautitech 48 Open.
  • International Multihull Show - La Grand Motte April 2024 (France)
    Get on board the Nautitech Catamarans range in this stunning location in the south of France. 

    Featured New Boats

    Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner

    Nautitech 48 Open
    POA
    COMING SOON - Nautitech 48 Open - Open a world of possibilities. When ultimate comfort is combined with ...
    Ref No: N48O
     
    More Info
     
    Tofinou 7.9
    POA
    The Tofinou 7.9 is an innovative and unique daysailer with a modern racing-inspired hull. At the helm of this ...
    Ref No: T79
     
    More Info
     
    Bavaria SR36 HT
    POA
    Best of Boats Award Winner 2023. Nominated for European Yacht of the Year 2023. The new Bavaria SR36 is made ...
    Ref No: BSR36
     
    More Info
     
    Rhea 29 HB Open
    POA
    The Rhea 29 HB Open is the latest addition from the Rhea yard. In keeping with the brand's values with a ...
    Ref No: RHB29O
     
    More Info
     

    Pre-Owned Top Picks

    Why list your boat with Ensign Yachts? See our Tested 5-point plan

    Steber 1050
    AU $ 169,000
    Stebercraft Boats were not born to live life tied up at a marina- they deserve to be afloat on the oceans of ...
    Ref No: EPM 888
     
    More Info
     
    Catalina 320
    AU $ 115,000
    CATALINA 320 sale price $115,000. This stunning yacht is one of the best Catalina 320 I have had the ...
    Ref No: ESC 495
     
    More Info
     
    Custom Houseboat 45'
    AU $ 379,000
    It doesn't matter if it is a rostered day off, a Long Weekend, School Holidays or you just need a day ...
    Ref No: EHC 312
     
    More Info
     
    Sydney Yachts 47
    AU $ 370,000
    Sydney 47 "Fresh" - A well-appointed IRC competitive Racer Cruiser. Should you be in the market ...
    Ref No: ESC 492
     
    More Info
     

    Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats

    Have questions? Email

    Related Articles

    Nautitech 48 Open Catamaran sea trial opportunity
    Ensign Yachts have an exclusive opportunity to invite interested customers We are happy to announce that hull number 1 of the Nautitech 48 Open has been launched and taken for an initial test sail in La Rochelle, France. Posted on 6 Nov     Ensign Yachts October Update
    Including a walkthrough video of the highly anticipated Bavaria C46 In this edition, a walkthrough video of the highly anticipated Bavaria C46, feature another Nautitech 40 Open's adventures from France to Montenegro, highlight upcoming events and recap the successful Bavaria owner's event at Magnetic Island Race Week. Posted on 21 Oct     Ensign Yachts September Update
    Showcasing a Nautitech 40 Open's adventures sailing from Spain to Greece In this edition we showcase a Nautitech 40 Open's adventures sailing from Spain to Greece, highlight upcoming Ensign community boat shows to get on board our premium models, recap the success of the Sydney Boat Show, and the impressive Bering 77 for sale. Posted on 7 Sep     Get on board with Ensign's premier new yacht brand
    Meet the team, look onboard new and demonstrator models Mark your diaries for these upcoming boat shows to get on board one of Ensign's premier new yacht brands! Meet the team, look onboard new and demonstrator models, and find out what's coming soon. Posted on 1 Sep     New Tofinou 7.9 Coming Soon
    This new model will be unveiled at the Grand Pavois Boat Show next month The latest addition to the Tofinou lineup is on its way with the stunning new Tofinou 7.9. Building on the success of the 9.7, this new model will be unveiled at the Grand Pavois Boat Show next month in France (20th-25th September). Posted on 29 Aug     Ensign Yachts Newsletter
    Sail the Mediterranean on your new yacht with discounted European delivery In this edition, we highlight some key upcoming Ensign community boat shows (join us at Sydney Boat Show in early August!), showcase the benefits and savings with European delivery on your new yacht and announce a new Bering 77 listing in Sydney. Posted on 4 Jul     Ensign Yachts Newsletter: End of Summer Savings
    An exciting new video render of the Nautitech 48 Open In this edition, we unveil an exciting new video render of the Nautitech 48 Open, showcase a walkthrough tour of Bavaria's flagship C57, and recap the highlights of the Sail Port Stephens Regatta and Tofinou viewing showcase! Posted on 12 May     Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Rhea 730 Timonier
    Traditional trawler design in a modern-day package In this edition, we showcase the review of the impressive Rhea 730 Timonier by the Boatsales team, recap highlights of our successful 'Ensign Viewing Showcase' at Middle Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 22 Mar     Ensign's Viewing Showcase Round 2 a great success
    Held at Middle Harbour Yacht Club on Sydney Harbour On Saturday 25th of February, the Ensign Yachts team held another successful viewing showcase out of the Middle Harbour Yacht Club. The day brought clear skies and light winds, perfect for showing off a few of our premium new boat brands. Posted on 20 Mar
    This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
    If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
    Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy