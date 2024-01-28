Ensign Yachts December Update

The SR Line models are perfect for Australian waterways, making the most of outdoor living whilst boasting all the creature comforts for nights on board. Looking back, the flagship Bavaria SR41 was awarded the 2022 Motorboat of the Year Award in the British Motorboat and Yachting Magazine. The SR36 following suit took out the Best of Boats Award in 2022 for the 'Best for Family' category out of 18 finalists.

The newest model on the block the SR33, despite it's smaller size packs in all the great features that make the SR Line stand out in a more affordable package. We are proud to say that the modern, sporty SR33 has been nominated for 4 industry awards and it has already secured one of them - the 2023 Motor Boat of the Year Award from French magazine Moteur Boat.

Missed any of our recent blog articles? Check out our Docklines page!