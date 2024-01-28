Ensign Yachts December Update

Happy holidays! We hope you are enjoying Summer out on the water.
Welcome to our latest update with news, reviews, and top picks.
In this edition, we highlight the achievements of the award-winning Bavaria SR Line
, showcase a behind the scenes clip from the photoshoot of of the new Nautitech 48 Open
, unveil new photos from the recently updated Rhea Marine range
, and announce special opportunities for new model demonstrator agreements. Plus, see our top picks for new and used listings this month!
This month's new boat demo deal available to our Ensign community is the award-winning Bavaria SR33. Get in contact
today to secure a great deal. Looking to get out on the water now and enjoy Summer? You can save thousands on our demonstrator Rhea 730 Timonier
, available for immediate delivery in Sydney.
Many customers are deciding to choose European delivery
for their new boats. You can save time, money, and have an amazing cruising location at your front door. See our blog page
for owners' stories on their adventures. Lead times for new boats are also reducing with many models available for immediate delivery.
Ensign Yachts are proud to be the exclusive Australian dealer for award-winning brands