Lomac set for Boot Düsseldorf 2024 with an outstanding line-up

by Lomac 15 Dec 01:20 PST

Lomac Milano gears up for the prestigious Boot Düsseldorf with a line-up of outstanding boats that celebrate experience and innovation in the RIB sector. Models on show: Turismo 9.5, Adrenalina 8.5 and GranTurismo 12.5.

Boot Düsseldorf - the world's largest indoor boat show to be held from Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 January at the Messe trade fair complex - has become a cornerstone of Lomac's marketing calendar, when the Milan-based yard presents the best of its production to the important Central European public.

Visitors to the 2024 edition will be able to see close up Turismo 9.5, which made its world debut at the last Cannes Yachting Festival, Adrenalina 8.5, featuring outstanding performance and seakeeping, and the iconic GranTurismo 12.5, which for this appearance will be fitted with the new Yamaha XTO outboards (2 x 450 hp).

The Turismo 9.5 builds on the concept and style of the much-acclaimed Turismo 7.0, while fully exploiting the advantages of the new boat's longer hull. Preserving and accenting its predecessor's heavy-duty military look, the Turismo 9.5 has a particularly aggressive and sleek design as well as offering a series of new features, such as the spacious stern area with a U-shaped dinette for 6/8 people that can be converted into a sun pad, ergonomic seating for the pilot and copilot with a fridge inside, and a generous forward sun pad that can also be converted into a dinette. The helm console retains the distinctive style of the boat's smaller sibling, but with its increased dimensions features a more futuristic and appealing design. A door forward of the helm console accesses a room beneath that can accommodate a bathroom, or alternatively be used as a large hold, a bad weather shelter or a changing room.

As can be deduced from the name, the Adrenalina range boasts excellent performance in terms of both top speed (over 50 knots for all models) and seakeeping. Performance, comfort and attention to detail are the characteristics that define Adrenalina 8.5 as the perfect balance between refinement and sportiness.

Also in the spotlight, GranTurismo 12.5 showcases a pair of the new direct injection Yamaha XTO V8 outboards rated 450 hp each. The GranTurismo models target customers who are looking for sporty performance but aren't prepared to sacrifice comfort, liveability and safety, or settle for anything less than an aggressive, streamlined design. Attention to detail is another plus point for these maxi-RIBs, which are also in great demand as luxury tenders.

In addition to the incredible line-up of RIBs, Lomac offers customers the chance to personalise their boat with a huge range of colours, fabrics, upholstery, stitching, cladding and original accessories. The collaboration with Dfactory also makes it possible to create any graphic pattern with a special transparent and regenerating Paint Protection Film (PPF), which protects against the harmful effects of UV rays, yellowing and wear. From aesthetic detailing to advanced functionality, the owners of Lomac RIBs can make their boats truly unique and perfectly aligned with their own personal style.

All the boats on show are designed by Federico Fiorentino and, like the entire GranTurismo and Adrenalina ranges, have hulls designed specifically for each model, as well as being tested and optimised with CFD software to simulate their performance at all speeds and deliver maximum efficiency on the water. The construction technique used - vacuum infusion with vinylester resin - is combined with the massive use of materials prized for their lightness and strength, such as aramid fibres for reinforcing the t-top, deck and hull.

Among the novelties of this edition, Lomac is also pleased to announce the partnership with the winery Maso Martis, which will skillfully manage the bar corner, offering Lomac's guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the refined and welcoming atmosphere of the booth.

Lomac Milano and its outstanding products - in which design and Italian craftsmanship are combined with advanced RIB technology - will be on show in Halle 9 at Messe Düsseldorf.