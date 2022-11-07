Unveiling the allure of Axopar 45 Sun Top, Sirena 88, and Pardo 52GT

by eyachts 15 Dec 14:54 PST

Exploring the Axopar 45 Sun Top

If you're in the market for the ultimate adventure boat, the Axopar 45 is the one you should have your eyes on. In this blog post, we'll take a closer look at the Sun Top model and the key features of this remarkable vessel.

Roof racks for your gear

Every adventure boat needs roof racks to carry all your outdoor equipment, and the Axopar 45 Sun Top doesn't disappoint. With its spacious 45-foot frame and ample roof space, this boat comes equipped with three roof racks. Whether you're into paddleboarding, canoeing, or biking, you can easily transport your gear on board.

Solar panel integration

One standout feature of this adventure boat is its integrated solar panel. It's a clever addition that allows you to top up your batteries while you're anchored or moored for a few days, ensuring you have power for all your adventures along the coast.

Safety and comfort on the bow

The Axopar 45 Sun Top offers a comfortable and secure seating area on the bow, making it an ideal spot for two passengers to relax. Due to the comfortable ride, this is a great spot to be even while at speed. On the test drive during the dealer days passengers explain, "we felt comfortable and safe the entire time."

Entertainment is a priority on this boat. It features two discreetly positioned speakers in the bow, allowing you to enjoy your favourite tunes while cruising. Plus, there's an option for a bow table, perfect for sunset cocktails or a relaxing snack.

Luxurious cabin space

Stepping down into the cabin from the gull wing doors, you'll discover a spacious and inviting interior. With seating for up to seven people, it's an ideal area for entertaining and relaxing. The design is multifunctional, allowing you to quickly transform it into a large bed with ample storage space.

Stand-up head and shower

One of the notable upgrades on the Axopar 45 is the head height in the bathroom. It offers an impressive 6.5 feet of headroom, providing a comfortable experience for those on board. The bathroom isn't just for basic needs; it's also equipped with a shower, making your adventures even more convenient.

Luxurious aft cabin

The Aft cabin of the Axopar 45 Sun Top is a spacious and comfortable area that can serve as a sleeping quarters for two people. With ample headroom, large windows, and thoughtful design, it's an ideal space to relax and rest. This area can also be configured into a seating area and optioned with a head or storage compartment.

Helm station excellence

At the helm of the Axopar 45 Sun Top, you'll find an intelligent steering wheel reminiscent of Brabus Shadows when you choose the BRABUS Line package. This wheel integrates trim tabs, a bow thruster, and a user-friendly stereo system, you'll have everything you need at your fingertips. The ergonomic throttle placement and engine trim controls add to the ease of operation. Dual 16-inch screens display vital information, with one dedicated to charts and the other split into sections for engine control, lithium battery monitoring, Stern cameras, and the Axopar management system.

Cockpit comfort

On the 45 the centre of the boat is the entertaining space and the focal point of the vessel. Here, you'll find a generously sized wet bar, complete with a sink, an electric grill, and doubled refrigerator capacity compared to the 37. Additional refrigeration options and ample storage space ensure you're always well-equipped.

What truly sets this model apart is the cockpit entertainment space, offering seating for up to 15 people and providing a unique and inviting space for relaxation and socializing. One unique feature of the Axopar 45 is the midlevel balcony. It doesn't just widen the decks; it becomes an additional space to relax and hang out. It's the perfect spot for fishing, dipping your feet in the water, or simply enjoying the view.

Sunroof and open space

For those who love the sun, the Axopar 45 Sun Top has two opening sunroofs, ensuring that you can soak up the rays while on board. It's just one more way this boat maximizes your enjoyment.

Versatile aft layout options

The Axopar 45 Sun Top offers versatile aft layout choices to enhance your boating experience. You can choose between the U-shaped seating, accommodating up to six people with fold-out tables, ample storage, and cup holders, or the spacious aft lounge if you choose the cabin. The lounge boasts integrated handles, cup holders, and headrests for comfort. On the port side you will find a fender locker and shower, while on the starboard side you can opt for an aft wetbar including a BBQ, fridge and sink. You can also add a fishing rod rack and extra storage in the roof.

Ample storage everywhere

Storage is a significant advantage of the Axopar 45 Sun Top. From the cockpit to the cabin, you'll find an abundance of storage spaces for all your equipment, personal items, and safety gear. The boat's 45-foot length is efficiently utilized, making it the perfect adventure companion.

Impressive performance on the water

When it comes to performance, the Axopar 45 doesn't disappoint. With triple 300-horsepower outboard engines, it reaches speeds of up to 48 knots, even with a full load of 12 passengers on board. Its exceptional stability and maneuverability make it a joy to operate, even in challenging conditions.

The Axopar 45 Sun Top is a versatile and luxurious adventure boat that offers a wide range of features to enhance your time on the water. Whether you're seeking thrilling high-speed manoeuvres or a comfortable space to relax with friends and family, this boat has you covered. Keep an eye out for this impressive vessel as it hits the Australian shores in early 2024.

Exploring the Sirena 88: Superyacht Standard at 88ft

Step aboard the Sirena 88, a vessel that effortlessly marries modern luxury with timeless style. In this blog, we delve into the key features of the Sirena 88, guided by Rowan from Eyachts who provides insights into what sets this remarkable yacht apart in the world of boating.

As Rowan describes it, "The Sirena 88, despite its 88-foot length, feels more like a 100 to 110-foot yacht."

Versatile rear deck

Starting at the stern, Sirena Yachts have designed a versatile rear deck. Concealed within this space is a tender and the possibility to house a jet ski. When these toys are in the water and the rear door opens, a vast beach club area emerges, complete with integrated showers. The rear platform offers an up-and-down feature, allowing for easy access to the water or a seamless transition to the dock through stairs or a transition platform. These features elevate the Sirena 88 to super yacht standards.

Expansive entertainment area

As you step onto the rear cockpit, you're welcomed by an expansive entertainment area, ideal for socializing and dining. The massive teak table with carbon inlay and stainless steel accents can comfortably seat up to 12 guests. For added privacy, you can lower the rear sun awning, which seamlessly integrates into the support vertical poles, creating an intimate atmosphere.

Convenient dock access

Docking becomes a breeze with the Sirena 88. If you prefer not to manoeuvre from the flybridge, the yacht offers excellent access from the port side. You'll find great visibility from this vantage point, along with stern engine controls and a joystick for precise operation.

Spectacular saloon

Walking into the saloon, you'll be struck by the immense sense of space. There are various layout options and colour schemes to choose from, allowing for a tailored experience. The saloon exudes a super yacht ambiance, featuring plush leather seats, pop-up TVs, and ample storage concealed behind beautifully stitched leather panelling.

Elegant dining area

The formal dining area provides an elegant setting for up to eight people, with marble-finished tops and a distinct super yacht feel. Sliding doors on either side of the dining area allow for cross-flow ventilation, enhancing the overall dining experience. The spacious galley, with its massive induction cooktop, oven, and generous refrigeration, is a chef's paradise, perfect for preparing and serving exquisite meals.

Luxurious accommodations

The layout can be customized to include five cabins, with an on-deck master and four cabins below. The Sirena 88 offers luxurious accommodations, including a full-beam VIP cabin with large integrated hull windows that provide natural light and ventilation. Every cabin boasts opening portholes, ensuring a comfortable and private experience. The yacht also features a laundry facility with double-stacked washer and dryer, making life on board even more convenient.

Master cabin retreat

The on-deck master cabin is a true masterpiece, offering a king-sized bed, extensive storage, and a private oasis of comfort. The ensuite bathroom is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring a steam room, double rain shower, his-and-hers vanities, and more. It's a sanctuary within a sanctuary, providing the utmost luxury and relaxation.

Forward terrace and private pool option

The forward terrace provides a private retreat for owners with direct access from the master cabin... It can be further customized to include a small swimming pool with a glass window looking into the master cabin. This unique option adds an extra layer of luxury to an already exceptional yacht.

Impressive flybridge

The flybridge of the Sirena 88 is a splendid outdoor space, boasting a wide range of features including another dining area and a large bar and barbeque area. The helm station offers excellent visibility and control options, including joystick operation for docking. The carbon fibre integration keeps the centre of gravity low and enhances stability. This area can be customized with features such as a Jacuzzi, davit system for a jet ski, and ample seating for lounging and dining.

Crew cabins and engine room excellence

The Sirena 88's engine room is a marvel of engineering, designed for easy access and maintenance. It's a spacious area that can be air-conditioned for added comfort. The yacht features a robust engine setup, ensuring smooth and efficient operation on the water. The engine room is located below deck next to the spacious crew and skipper cabins.

The Sirena 88 embodies opulence, innovation, and adaptability, positioning it as a premier choice in the realm of luxury yachts. As Rowan aptly summarizes, "The Sirena 88 offers a level of customization and quality that rivals the finest super yachts." If you seek a yacht that seamlessly combines style, performance, and comfort, the Sirena 88 is a vessel that demands your attention. Embark on your own unforgettable yachting journey with Eyachts and contact us for more information.

A grand tour of luxury the Pardo 52GT

Exploring Pardos Italian Designed Grand Tourismo of the Sea

The Pardo 52GT is an embodiment of Italian craftsmanship and sophistication in the boating industry. With an enclosed helm and saloon area, this boat offers a delightful blend of style, comfort, and functionality. In this blog, we'll take you through the key areas of this magnificent vessel to showcase its exquisite features.

Bow lounge: A sunbather's paradise

Stepping aboard the Pardo 52GT, one is immediately struck by the attention to detail. Handrails in carbon fibre adorn the deck, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. With these handrails down, the deck becomes a seamless, flush surface, perfect for soaking up the sun. The bow lounge is a social haven, accommodating three to four friends for a leisurely chat while cruising or at anchor. Notably, the boat's anchor system, a signature of Pardo, is seamlessly integrated, deploying with the help of camera at the helm.

Safety first: Bulwarks and cockpit design

Safety is paramount on the Pardo 52GT. The wide walkway, thick bulwarks, and safety handrails along the sides guarantee peace of mind while traversing the vessel. The black finishing and handrails exude Italian style, creating an inviting atmosphere as you explore the boat further.

Versatile aft cockpit: entertainment hub

The aft cockpit is a multifunctional space designed for entertainment. Currently set up for dining, it comfortably seats up to eight people. However, it can quickly transform into a spacious sun lounge, with all backrests, folding down. The hydraulic platform at the stern offers easy access to the water, whether for swimming or storing dinghies.

Main saloon: elegance and comfort

Moving into the main saloon, one encounters luxurious lounges and a dining area. The option to have the galley below deck enhances the lounge space. The discreetly positioned popup television and the availability of satellite TV add to the onboard entertainment options. Attention to detail is evident in the stainless-steel accents on the timber tabletops. Above, the sunroof invites refreshing natural ventilation, while cleverly designed fly screens keep intrusive insects at bay.

Ergonomic helm: cutting-edge navigation

At the helm, an ergonomic layout beckons with dual large Garmin screens, precise Volvo throttles, and a responsive IPS joystick, all seamlessly integrated into a minimalist dash design that maintains a clean and clutter-free aesthetic. The panoramic view from the helm not only ensures safe and unobstructed navigation but also complements the boat's sleek appearance. Adding to its allure, the distinctive reverse window design serves a dual purpose by aiding in heat reduction and creating an expanded interior volume. Powered by robust Volvo IPS D8 600HP engines and complemented by a generator, the Pardo 52GT ensures a smooth and efficient performance on the water.

Galley: practicality meets style

The Pardo 52GT impresses not only with its entertaining spaces but also its functional aspects. The below-deck galley is generous in size, offering ample refrigeration, dishwasher, and storage space. The atrium feel keeps the area well-connected to the rest of the boat, allowing interaction with guests and the helm.

Cabin and ensuites: Discover tranquil retreats

The Pardo 52GT offers an array of well-appointed cabins that cater to a variety of needs. The twin cabin, while not the largest on board, makes this boat an ideal choice for families or those with additional guests in mind. This cabin provides a comfortable sleeping space for children or overflow guests, boasting ample cupboard space. Adjacent, you'll find a private ensuite that cleverly doubles as a day head, ensuring convenience for all aboard. The ensuite features a spacious shower with a soothing rainfall-style showerhead, enhanced by the soft glow of beautiful LED lights.

Moving forward into the master cabin, one is pleasantly surprised by its generous size and intelligent layout. The bed is ingeniously positioned athwartship to maximize space and comfort, complemented by a cozy seating area where you can savour your morning coffee or engage in a quiet conversation. Storage solutions abound, with ample pullout storage beneath the bed, a sizable cupboard, and discreet overhead storage options. The cabin also features a flat-screen television that conveniently folds away, allowing you to enjoy your favourite films from the comfort of your bed. In the most forward section of the accommodations, the master cabin boasts its own ensuite, along with a separate shower to starboard. Throughout the Pardo 52GT, including in the master and twin cabins, the overhead showers dazzle with their integrated LED lights, adding a touch of elegance to your maritime experience.

Italian craftsmanship: A tradition of excellence

The Pardo 52GT exudes a high level of detail and quality, reflecting the Italian craftsmanship that Pardo is renowned for. From leather finishes to trim, the boat showcases the meticulous care taken in its design and construction. This heritage has been handed down from the parent company, Cantiere del Pardo, known for its exceptional sailing boats.

Exploring the Pardo 52GT is a captivating journey through Italian luxury and innovation. From its inviting bow lounge to the luxurious master cabin, every detail is carefully considered. Whether you seek a day of relaxation, entertaining guests, or thrilling navigation, this boat delivers on all fronts. With Pardo's commitment to excellence and a growing range of powerboats, the future looks promising for those who appreciate the finer things in life.