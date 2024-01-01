Evoy expands electric motor fleet with new inboards, and adds new battery option for customers

Reinforcing its market leadership for high-output electric propulsion systems, Evoy is releasing two new inboard motors to meet surging customer demand, as well as offering additional battery selection, and range extender capability.

In a market where electrification often means committing to a prefabricated boat, the demand for a turnkey electric motor system to custom-fit your boat's needs has never been higher.

After successfully deploying the Inboard Hurricane (400 hp continuous; 800 hp peak), the Outboard Storm (300 hp continuous; 600 hp peak), and the Outboard Breeze (120 hp continuous; 185 hp peak), there are two new additions to the fleet.

Evoy's latest releases - the Inboard Storm 300+ hp and the Inboard Breeze 120+ hp - meet the burgeoning demand for versatile, high-performance inboard motor systems that fit multiple boat models, from smaller planing hull boats to larger displacement boats. Both the Storm and the Breeze are compatible with stern drives, waterjet, and shaft applications. The new motor systems have already been ordered by high-profile customers, demonstrating the necessity for turnkey technology with the horsepower and range to adapt to multiple market segments.

Inboard storm

The Inboard Storm 300+ hp is amongst the most powerful inboard electric motor systems worldwide. Evoy developed the Storm to meet customer demand for strong continuous horsepower with a smaller footprint and a lower price point.

The Storm sits in-between Evoy's workhorse inboard motor, the Inboard Hurricane, and the smallest motor system, the Inboard Breeze 120+ hp - in the sweet spot for commercial and recreational boats sized 25 to 35 feet with single installation, and 30 to 45 feet with dual installation.

'The Inboard Storm is the culmination of all the exciting things about the Evoy systems. It has all the accumulated heritage and knowledge of the Hurricane,' says Marius Dyrseth, Chief Technical Officer. 'The Storm's 300 hp power rating is continuous. It's powerful and reliable. It's very responsive. And it's easy to install.'

Inboard breeze

The Inboard Breeze 120+hp is a game-changing electric motor system with unequalled continuous power and torque for its size. Built for versatility, it performs for diverse boat types and sizes (20 to 50 feet) from small, fast planing hull boats to larger, slower moving displacement boats and yachts. Its adaptability gives it immense appeal in recreational as well as within commercial segments, including tourism and aquaculture.

'The release of the Breeze is a very important milestone for us, addressing a major void in the electric propulsion market. Since the beginning of Evoy there has been a big ask for this size, so we are excited to have it available. Since it fits in both smaller planing hull boats and larger displacement boats, this is a true gamechanger, where we allow a whole new segment of boaters to go fossil-fuel free and enjoy the silence of irresistible boating,' says Leif Stavøstrand, CEO.

Electric advantages: emission-free, low maintenance, high-ROI, instant torque, and easy charging

Both plug-and-play inboard motor systems are built from the ground up to utilize all the advantages of mechanically simplified, low-maintenance electrification and come with a control system that provides remote support.

Both deliver the overarching benefit of high ROI and reduced long-term costs, demonstrating that profitability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. They showcase the electric advantage of jumping to planing speed with instant torque, as well as the undeniable quiet of an electric system.

The Storm charges with 20kW marina shorepower cable while the Breeze charges with a 6 kW. They can also be hooked up to a DC supercharger for a 0-80% boost in just 45 minutes. The Storm is built around 800-volt battery technology; the Breeze utilizes 400-volt.

Voyaging beyond with enhanced battery options

In addition to expanding its motor line, Evoy is supplementing its battery selection by working with additional suppliers, with the net result of offering more options for power density, range, and price as customers design their individual system to meet their boating needs.

Evoy already offers the 56 kWh (available energy) Evoy DNV type-approved batteries. While some of customers and their boat types require DNV certification, others do not. An alternative battery option delivers strategic advantages for more segments.

The new 69 kWh (available energy) Evoy CE-approved batteries are a strong addition to Evoy's product options and electric motor configurations due to their significantly higher energy density, which delivers approximately 20% longer range. The Evoy CE battery also has a lower price point — €5000 lower than the Evoy DNV.

New horizons: Evoy integrates range extenders for increased operational distance

Whether it's a commercial vessel on a long haul or a recreational boat on a family holiday, boat owners sometimes need more range than their battery provides.

After successful test-runs providing a generator set/range extender to existing customers such as SINTEF Ocean, a research vessel in Trondheim, Evoy is also offering extended range capabilities to all current and future boat owners. The integration between Evoy's electric motor system and SINTEF's 6-kW gen-set worked straight out the box. Range extenders up to 20 kVa/kW are plug and play, while larger gen-sets can also be connected. Evoy is agnostic to range extender brand type. As always, the most streamlined solution is flexible, not one-size-fits-all.

Product: Inboard Storm 300+ hp

Evoy's Inboard Storm 300+ hp — engineered for power, launched for customer demand

Delivery: Q2 2024

The new Inboard Storm 300+ hp is amongst the most powerful inboard electric motor systems worldwide. Its long-awaited launch is another watershed moment for Evoy and it has already been ordered by high-profile customers. A proven performer, the Inboard Storm's components have been tried and tested in Evoy's popular Outboard Storm 300+ hp system, released 2022.

Evoy developed the Storm after successfully launching its big sibling model, the Inboard Hurricane 400+ hp, to meet customer demand for strong, continuous horsepower with a smaller footprint, easier installation, and a lower price-point. The Storm sits between Evoy's workhorse inboard motor, the Inboard Hurricane, and the smallest motor system, the Inboard Breeze 120+ hp - in the sweet spot for commercial and recreational boats sized 25 to 35 feet with single installation, and 30 to 45 feet with dual installation.

The Storm motor delivers 300 continuous horsepower and 600 peak horsepower. It has strong, instantaneous torque. It's built around 800-volt battery technology and delivered plug-and-play from Evoy. The Storm typically AC-charges with a 22kW charger from a standard marina shorepower cable. It can also be hooked up to a DC supercharger for a 10-80% boost in just 45 minutes. Like all Evoy's electric motor systems, the Storm comes with our easy-to-use software that provides remote support.

On average, the Storm with 2 x Evoy DNV batteries can traverse 20-30 nautical miles at 25 knots and 40-60 nm at 5 knots. It's possible to enhance the range with the generator set of your choice or add more battery packs if your hull supports this. The Inboard Storm 300+ hp also is compatible with the forthcoming Evoy CE battery, potentially giving around 20 % more range.

Inboard Storm 300+ hp Specifications:

Propulsion types: stern drive, water jet, direct shaft

300+ continuous horsepower/222+ kW

600 peak horsepower/450 kW

20-30 nm range at 25 knots (2 x Evoy DNV Batteries)

40-60 nm range at 5 knots (2 x Evoy DNV Batteries)

Possibility for generator up to 40kW as range extender. Possibility for AUX like HPU or other equipment.

Motor skid weight: 278 kg

Battery weight: 800 kg (2 x Evoy DNV Batteries incl. coolant)

Other weight: 90 kg

*Motor weight (Motor + cables/accessories & cooling liquid) excl. batteries. Above weights are indicative weight for a basic system and actual weight will vary depending on the configuration of the installation.

**Range is dependent on multiple factors such as hull performance, boat configuration and external conditions (wind, temperature, etc.). Range stated is indicative only and calculated based on 80% DoD (Depth of Discharge).

Quotes:

Marius Dyrseth, CTO: 'The Inboard Storm is the culmination of all the exciting things about the Evoy systems. It has all the accumulated heritage and knowledge of the Hurricane. It's powerful. Our 300+ hp speed rating is continuous, not peak. Peak power is fun for 10 seconds, to get the boat in plane or to show off a bit. The Storm is very responsive. It's reliable. And it's easy to install and maintain.'

Leif Stavøstrand, CEO: 'The Inboard Storm is a powerful unit that fits big commercial and leisure boats. It has a strong appeal for commercial customers, government and port sectors for example, because it has a strong ROI. They earn their investment back quickly. It reduces operating expenses because its low maintenance and customers can eliminate fossil fuels. Lastly, customers have told us that they love the fact that electric motors can be used instantaneously and don't have to be prewarmed before use.'

Product: Inboard Breeze 120+ hp

Evoy sets industry standards with the launch of the versatile Inboard Breeze 120+ hp electric motor for commercial and recreational customers

Delivery: Q2 2024

The Inboard Breeze (IBB) 120+hp is a game-changing turnkey electric motor system with unsurpassed continuous power and torque for its size. Built for versatility, it performs for diverse boat types and sizes (20 to 50 feet) from small, fast planing hull boats to larger, slower moving displacement boats and yachts. The Breeze is compatible with stern drives, waterjet, and shaft applications. Its adaptability gives it immense appeal in the recreational segment, as well as within commercial segments including tourism and aquaculture, and it has already been ordered by high profile customers.

The IBB has a high power-to-weight ratio with peak horsepower at 185 and a motor skid weight of 180 kg. The motor skid includes cooling, charging and control systems, making it an easy unit to install and maintain, and delivering quality and placement benefits compared to motor systems that are scattered. The motor system is built around our 63kWh and 400-volt battery technology and delivered as plug-and-play from Evoy. The Breeze typically charges with a 6kW charger from a standard marina shorepower cable and can be upgraded to a 22kW charger in the future. It can also be hooked up to a DC supercharger for a 10-80% boost in just 45 minutes.

Like all Evoy's electric motor systems, the IBB comes with our easy-to-use software that provides remote support. Range varies due to factors including hull shape and weather conditions. On average, the IBB with one battery can traverse 15-30 nautical miles at 20 knots and (pending hull type and weight). It's possible to enhance the range with the generator set of your choice or multiple batteries where there is a hull type that supports the added weight.

Inboard Breeze with one battery - Specifications:

Propulsion types: stern drive, water jet, direct shaft

120+ continuous horsepower/90+ kW

185 peak horsepower/140 kW

Up to 270 nm torque on motor shaft

15-30 nm range at 20 knots

30-50 nm range at 5 knots

Up to 6000 RPM (Meaning reduction gear for shaft and waterjet)

Possibility for generator up to 40kW as range extender. Possibility for AUX like HPU or other equipment

Motor skid weight: 180 kg

Battery weight: 400 kg

Other weight: 50 kg

*Motor weight (Motor + cables/accessories and cooling liquid) excl. batteries. Above weights are indicative weight for a basic system and actual weight will vary depending on the configuration of the installation.

**Range is dependent on multiple factors such as hull performance, boat configuration and external conditions (wind, temperature, etc.). Range stated is indicative only and calculated based on 90% DoD (Depth of Discharge).

Quotes:

Leif Stavøstrand, CEO: 'As our smallest system, the Inboard Breeze is the perfect entry for new electric boat owners. They will immerse themselves in nature without fumes or noise and enjoy the quiet that enhances being with family. The electric boating experience gives a very special feeling; it's thrilling while going green. It feels good to know that you are actively doing something that is pulling the world in the right way. The IBB motor also makes it easy for new boat owners because it's low maintenance, doesn't require fueling, simple to handle, and better for docking. The motor can stay at 300 rpm during the docking process, making your boat super easy to maneuver and dock.'

Leif Stavøstrand, CEO: 'The release of the Inboard Breeze is a very important milestone for us, addressing a major void in the electric propulsion market. Since the beginning of Evoy there has been a big ask for this size, so we are excited to have it available. Since it fits in both smaller planing hull boats and larger displacement boats, this is a true gamechanger, where we allow a whole new segment of boaters to go fossil-fuel free and enjoy the silence of irresistible boating.'

Marte Rostrup Hofset, CCO: 'We see a great demand for the Inboard Breeze 120+ hp for use on lakes in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, and Italy. Going electric is becoming a must for many lakes, which are increasingly regulating emissions. Most of the types of boats that are popular for lake use do not need more than 120 hp because their average cruising speed is around 20 knots and the distance between destinations is short. Electric boating and lakes are an ideal match.'

Product: 69 kWh Evoy CE-approved battery

Voyaging beyond: Evoy expands battery options to increase range and lower costs for customers

Available to order 1st January 2024 with delivery in Q3

Evoy is expanding battery options by working with additional suppliers with the net result of offering more solutions for power density, range, footprint, and price as customers design their individual system to meet their boating needs.

As a supplier of electric motor systems, Evoy strives to deliver flexible plug-and-play solutions for commercial and leisure boats sized 20 to 50 feet. Evoy currently offers the 63 kWh (56 kWh available) Evoy DNV type-approved, liquid cooled batteries designed for maritime use. While some of our customers and their boat types require DNV certification, others do not, which is why we're providing an alternative with other advantages.

The new 69 kWh Evoy CE-approved batteries (69 kWh available) are another strong addition to our product options. Their higher energy density delivers approximately 20% longer range; the battery has the same weight as before.

The Evoy CE battery also has a lower price point — €5000 lower than the Evoy DNV. The new battery option is compatible with 800-volt systems, specifically with our Storm 300+ hp and Hurricane 400+ hp motors.

Specifications:

Evoy 69 kWh CE-Approved

Cell type: NCM-Pouch

Dimension (mm): 1785x700x250

Voltage (Nominal): 647,5

Energy Available (kWh): 69

Weight (kg): 385

Energy Density Dry (Wh/kg): 180

Continuous Discharge: 2C

Peak Discharge: 4C

Continuous Charge: 1C

10 - 80 % Charge (min): 45

Cooling Method: Liquid

IP Class: IP67 // IP6K9K

Certification: CE-Approved

Quotes:

Leif Stavøstrand, CEO: 'We're excited to introduce the new Evoy CE battery to the market. It's an important milestone for us as we want to offer alternatives to our customers and challenge our suppliers to always give us the best price, without compromising safety and performance. Also, the Evoy DNV batteries will still be used for all our 400-volt systems. That said, we're still very happy with our first battery supplier, where we have years of cooperation and experience working together. Their batteries are DNV certified which some of our customers require and are better suited to certain types of boats.'

Marte Rostrup Hofset, CCO: 'Having the option to use diverse types of batteries comes down to us providing flexibility for the customer. The new battery is perfect for some of the larger boats we deliver systems to because it has a higher energy density, and it does not need to be installed in pairs. For Evoy's customers operating in tourism, transportation, or aquaculture, these are great benefits.'

Marius Dyrseth, CTO: 'The new battery option has higher energy density, specifically 181 Wh/kg which means that we will give longer range to the boats that use them. The new battery also uses less energy from our system cooling itself, which will also lengthen the range.'