The Italian Sea Group: Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht sales continue

by The Italian Sea Group 19 Dec 00:32 PST
Tecnomar for Lamborghini bow © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group confirms the sales progress of the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yachts on all continents, demonstrating the continued success of the project.

Since the start of the partnership in 2020, worldwide sales have increased significantly. There are currently eleven Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yachts cruising in European waters, particularly between Sardinia, Capri, Ibiza, Monaco, Cannes, Saint Tropez and Turkey.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 has successfully made its mark in the US market, with six yachts sold across the East and West coasts. This achievement can be attributed to its low draft, enabling it to be comfortably moored in shallow waters.

Major success was achieved in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with important owners acquiring the unmistakable Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht. This achievement underlines the Group's strategic commercial development in expanding its presence in the Middle East.

Finally, in 2023 the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 made its debut in Australia, specifically in Sydney and Perth. This marks another significant milestone for the Group, aligning with the commercial expansion plan in the Asia Pacific region, a strategy shared and supported by Automobili Lamborghini.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, an avant-garde luxury speed boat, is the perfect combination of performance, technology and high-end Italian design. Recognized for its unmistakable super-sporty silhouette, it has been selected by Robb Report as one of the top performers in the luxury industry for 2022, specifically in the "Motor yacht Weekend Cruiser" category. This award follows its victory in the Motor Yacht under 25 metres category at the 2022 International Yacht & Aviation Awards.

