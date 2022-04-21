2024 Nizpro Superchargers orders are open

by Nizpro Marine 19 Dec 10:56 PST

In April 2017, we began supplying Nizpro Superchargers across the globe. They were so good, we won a global new product award!

For 2024 we have made a great kit AWESOME, with the release of 3 new Supercharger Kits for Yamaha V6 4.2L VMax SHO and Offshore engines. 475hp, 500hp and 525hp.

Whilst we were developing the world's most powerful outboard engine, the Nizpro 633R, our design team identified several areas of our current 450s supercharger that needed upgrading to manage the increase in engine airflow and higher engine rpm.

The great news is that all of these performance enhancements are now standard on every 2024 Nizpro Supercharger system from 475 hp to 525 hp.

Why you will want a 2024 Nizpro Supercharger!

Higher power levels require an increase in airflow, along with higher engine speeds.

Step 1, was a newly designed cold air intake airbox, enabling a 46% increase in opening area over the original airbox. Due to this massive increase, we were then able to add a high-performance K&N air-filter. This filter is serviceable and reusable.

Standard Yamaha engines don't run air filtration, and transitioning from stock to a supercharged engine, we can see cambelt material entering the air intake system as the belt wears. This foreign material could potentially enter the engine leading to a shorter engine life compared to the induction of filtered air, so by improving airflow and giving higher power and torque, we have also increased potential engine life.

A completely new engine cowl has been developed, with function being the primary target

Higher horsepower creates higher under-cowl temperatures.

On all Yamaha engines this hot air is ingested by the engine. Hot air is the kryptonite of power.

Our newly designed engine cowl has its own top-mounted, cold air induction scoop, allowing the supercharger to breathe cooler air at close to ambient air temperature.

Intake air temperatures can now be up to 50 degreesc colder than running the factory Yamaha cowl.

The Nizpro cowl also features two front entry ducts to allow cold air to enter the cowl and keep the supercharger housing and inlet manifolds cool.

Two rear-facing vents take advantage of the low-pressure area behind the cowl, drawing hot air out from under the cowl and ensuring the entire system works together to maximise performance.

By starting with a clean sheet of paper when designing the new engine cowl, a "no compromise" design approach to the supercharger drive belt path became possible. This allowed the deletion of the supercharger belt idler pulley, giving more reliability at sustained, high rpm levels.

A smaller diameter supercharger drive pulley has now been fitted on every system, resulting in a decrease of linear belt speeds up to 25%. This substantially reduces the dynamic forces on the belt, increasing belt life.

More power and torque, while achieving lower fuel burn and emissions.

Our entry level Supercharger system, the 475, now produces a peak power number of 478 hp, and its torque has increased from 329 ft·lbs to 382 ft·lbs, a 16% improvement, with a modest boost increase of only 1.2 psi. But we all know boating is not all just about maximum power. Hole shot - the time taken to get the boat on the plane, and cruise economy are all major performance metrics. These are delivered with a push of the throttle.

New Tune

Our Nizpro team have completely re-calibrated the engine tune, concentrating not just on peak numbers, but the entire operating rev range.

From 1500 rpm to 6500 rpm, we have an average power and torque increase of ~10%, with an average decrease in fuel burn of ~18%.

Flywheel pulley

A reduction in the flywheel pulley size from 242mm to 180mm (Offshore engine), and 228mm to 180mm for late model SHO engines has reduced the linear belt speed. This has substantially reduced the dynamic forces on the belt, again increasing belt life.

Removal of the Idler bearing

By raising the pulleys up 14mm, the idler bearing was able to be removed. This reduces system complexity, making the supercharger easier to install. Servicing costs are reduced as replacement idlers are not required.

Additionally, the life of the supercharger belt is increased, extending belt system service intervals.

Cowl redesign

In addition to the airbox changes, the ducting and airflow under the cowl is increased, reducing intake air temperatures. This provides additional headroom with the existing intercoolers, allowing future upgrades and power levels to be obtained without updating the hardware.

All 2024 Supercharger Kits will include a Nizpro custom cowl finished in black or white, with Nizpro decals available should you wish.

What does Nizpro Marine Supercharger Kit include?

Every part needed!

Supercharger kits are supplied with every component needed to complete the installation (excluding tools).

Fit

The included Nizpro Cowl replaces the supplied Yamaha cowl.

Important

Due to high demand, we have opened a pre-order program to book a spot in the queue.

The first delivery is expected late March 2024, with an extremely limited number of kits still available.

A $2,000 USD deposit (which is refundable, up to Jan 31st 2024) is required to secure your Supercharger kit.

Orders are limited. Strictly first in, first served.

We wish you Season's Greetings, and look forward to helping you find where Yamaha ends, Nizpro begins!

Pricing

The cheapest hp upgrade available, and no re-rigging required!

475 Lightning

475hp

Minimum 91 US Octane/ 95 RON AUS

$16,990 USD ex freight

500 Bandit

500hp

Minimum 93 US Octane/ 98 RON AUS

$17,490 USD ex freight

525 Outlaw

525hp

Minimum 93 US Octane/ 98 RON AUS

$17,990 USD ex freight

