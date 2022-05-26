New Codecasa 24 M.Y. Vero launched

Codecasa 24 - M.Y. Vero © Codecasa Yachts Codecasa 24 - M.Y. Vero © Codecasa Yachts

by Codecasa Yachts 19 Dec 03:26 PST

Codecasa Shipyards are pleased to announce the launching of the CODECASA 24 - Hull F242 - m.y. VERO, occurred on Monday 18 December, 2023 in Viareggio.

This beautiful Yacht is a unique and customized model built with love and passion exclusively for an Asian Client introduced by Carmen Lau of Camper & Nicholsons Asia.

M.y. VERO features a classic line and a timeless elegance, and she is the result of an idea of the well-known designer Luca Dini. The hull was designed by Names Studio of Francesco Rogantin in collaboration with Codecasa Shipyards and guarantees excellent performance.

Powered by 2 MAN D2862LE426 V12 1550 Hp at 2,300 rpm, this new CODECASA Yacht can reach the maximum speed of 25 knots and has a range over the 2000 nautical miles at 9 knots. The interiors feature a Salon and the Owner's Cabin on the Main Deck, and 3 Guests Cabins on the Lower Deck, as well as 2 twin-bed Cabins for the Crew. The Yacht comfortable spaces, both inside and outside, will guarantee pleasant moments of conviviality and relaxation on board.

This totally One-Off Yacht, the building of which involved the Codecasa Shipyard Builder's Team, headed by the Project Manager Roberto Dalle Mura with the support of Gabriele Codecasa and Matteo Buonomo, in collaboration with the Surveyors of the Owning Company, Mrs Sara Maggi and Daniela Duck of Camper & Nicholsons, is a perfect balance between past and present. The elegance and refinement of the yacht will certainly not go unnoticed.

The Codecasa Family wishes to thank all the people involved in the creation of the m.y. VERO and to congratulate the Owner of this new Yacht, wishing him many happy moments with his new jewel.