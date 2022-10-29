Exquisite new fully custom Vicem 95 superyacht leaves the yard

by Vicem Yachts 19 Dec 13:40 PST

Vicem has released further details of the beautiful 95-foot yacht it has built for a discerning Australian client. The highly customised design constitutes a worthy addition to the celebrated Cruiser line, which runs from 67ft to 107ft LOA.

Across her three decks, the new yacht showcases the design DNA that has made Vicem yachts instantly recognisable. From the spacious flybridge and well-shaded aft cockpit to the high-quality interior finish, she is every inch a Vicem. Currently heading to Australia, the Vicem 95 will make its first public appearance in the spring 2024 at the Sanctuary Cove yacht show, near Gold Coast.

Named Empire, the latest masterpiece from the distinguished Turkish shipyard, representing the pinnacle of their custom-built legacy. In many aspects, this superyacht pays homage to the iconic Vicem 107 - a design which the owners of this new yacht hold particularly dear. "The owners came to speak to us with a very clear idea in mind," says Deniz Sonmez, Vicem's head of interior designers. "They had fallen in love with the classic Vicem 107 Cruiser and wanted a yacht built in her image. Our in-house design team took full account of their requests and created a layout precisely tailored to suit their wishes."

Empire features an abundance of outdoor spaces, offering a variety of spots across the boat. The foredeck stands out with both seating and a dining table, complemented by a separate lounging area bathed in sunlight. Connected through spacious, flush side decks, this area seamlessly leads to an expansive cockpit, providing optimal comfort for dining with a capacity for 10 people, all shaded from the sun. Completing the setup are essential amenities like a fridge, sink, and a convenient flip-down TV.

The new 95ft design's standout feature is the remarkably spacious flybridge, spanning two-thirds of the boat's deck length. This elevated space not only accommodates a full wet bar equipped with two fridges, an ice maker, sink, and freezer but also offers informal dining and seating for 10. To add a touch of luxury, a heated Jacuzzi is positioned to starboard. At the aft end of this deck, a flexible space is available for storing a tender up to 6m, facilitated by a crane boasting an impressive 1,000kg lifting capacity.

"Empire carries all the classic Vicem design features, with lots of outside space, long overhangs and shaded side decks," says hull designer Yusuf Altundasar. "In this, she is perfectly tuned for a luxurious lifestyle in the sun - whether that's our home waters in the Mediterranean or the sunny shores of her owners' native Australia.

This is a boat that makes the most of natural light and ventilation on deck while offering an exceedingly high standard of interior comfort for times when aircon is more important."

Step inside through the wide, sliding doors at the aft end of the superstructure and you enter a world of harmony and peace. Open plan living is at the heart of a design that connects the seating, dining and galley areas on a single step-free level.

Ample sofas and a table accommodating eight for dinner, both lie within conversation range of the galley, where the owner could be preparing the catch of the day while remaining engaged with guests. A separate service galley below means that guests can enjoy their social space without intrusion when the chef is at work.

On the lower deck, the crew and guest areas are cleverly separated by the engine room amidships. The owner's cabin and its ensuite bathroom run the full beam of the yacht, giving plenty of space for a king-size bed, vanity table and a sofa. A VIP double is positioned in the bow, with a further double and a twin cabin with Pullman in between. Storage is ample throughout the yacht.

Choosing from over nine different custom woods and finishes, the owners fell for styling built around beautiful natural oak, which creates a calming, cosy environment. Oak floorboards showcase a heavy, contrasting grain, while the cabinetry and wall panels are in a slightly lighter tone. Oak also appears in panels overhead, where it contrasts pleasingly with the white fabric that predominates. A mixture of spots and indirect LED lighting has been used throughout.

The raised wheelhouse gives excellent visibility, and has been outfitted for owner operation. Twin Stidd pilot seats offer optimum driving comfort, and there is a two-person sofa where family or guests can keep the navigator company. The yacht is equipped with variable-speed bow- and stern-thrusters, alongside twin 1,600hp MTU 10V engines. Two Onan 27.5kW generators are sufficient to cover the hotel load, even with all 96,000BTUs of the Cruisair aircon running at full blast.

"Throughout Vicem's 32-year history, we have been renowned for our skill in cold moulding wooden hulls," says Altundasar. "Our new Cruiser 95 shows once again that this flexible, environmentally friendly construction technique is perfectly suited to superyacht projects, combining the craftsmanship of a wooden hull with the performance benefits of the latest epoxy resins. We're thrilled that our most recent creation is going to be joining the two Vicem yachts already Down Under, and look forward to introducing Australian boaters to the new design."