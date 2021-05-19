Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Y726 welcomed at Oceanco's outfitting facilities

by Oceanco 19 Dec 13:53 PST
Y726 © Tom van Oossanen

Oceanco welcomed another of its new construction projects to its outfitting facilities today. Y726 was transported along the Oude Maas River from Oceanco's first-phase construction facilities in Zwijndrecht to its outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam, where the yacht's final stages of construction will be completed before its launch, sea trials and delivery.

In a characteristically playful act, Rotterdam-based graffiti artist I AM EELCO was invited to paint onboard to add a cheerful wink to Y726's transportation - a true milestone in the project's construction.

Y726 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Y726 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

With an overall length of 111m, beam of 16m and displacement of 4,550gt, Y726 is one of the largest yachts by volume to be built by the Dutch shipyard. Its striking exterior design is from Espen diameterino International alongside the warm and refined interior from Mark Berryman Design, with accommodation for up to 28 guests who will be looked after by up to 34 crew. Y726's naval architecture has been carried out by Lateral together with Oceanco's in-house team.

Notable features onboard include a winter garden, covered cocktail area, outdoor cinema, sundeck lounge, private owner's area including a jacuzzi, and a multi-purpose entertainment area including a jacuzzi and swimming pool on main deck aft. While inside, there is a cinema lounge, gym, spa with sauna and steam room, and a beach club lounge with bar opening directly onto the swimming platform. The yacht's interior will benefit from spectacular views, courtesy of large windows that have been integrated throughout.

Y726 - photo © Tom van Oossanen
Y726 - photo © Tom van Oossanen

"Y726 is a prime example of what can be achieved when all parties at the table work together in a positive and collaborative way. We are very much looking forward to entering the next phase of this project and delivering the client a stunning yacht," Dan Jackson, Falcon Yacht Management.

"We are looking forward to getting started on the next phase of Y726's construction in the New Year. There is a very collaborative spirit on the project, and she promises to be a spectacular addition to the Oceanco fleet once delivered. We are grateful for the positive partnership that has developed among everyone involved, including the co-makers and owner's team," added Oceanco's Project Director, Edske Smit.

Y726 - photo © Floris Van Bergren
Y726 - photo © Floris Van Bergren

Specifications:

  • Length: 111m
  • Beam: 16m
  • Gross Tonnage: 4,550gt
  • Exterior Design: Espen diameterino International
  • Interior Design: Mark Berryman Design
  • Naval Architecture: Lateral Naval Architects
  • Owner's Representative: Falcon Yacht Management

Related Articles

Oceanco celebrates delivery of Seven Seas
A remarkable 109-meter motoryacht Oceanco is proud to announce the delivery of Seven Seas, a remarkable 109-meter motoryacht that showcases the extraordinary collaboration between Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Molly Isaksen Interiors. Posted on 3 Jul Y722 - A milestone closer to completion
Transported from wijndrecht to Oceanco's outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam One of Oceanco's iconic projects, 111m/364ft Y722, completes a significant milestone today as she is transported from Oceanco's first-phase construction facilities in Zwijndrecht to its outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam. Posted on 15 Jun Oceanco unveils a revolutionary yacht design
Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle On the first day of the Dubai International Boat Show, Oceanco revealed a revolutionary yacht design: Aeolus. Fully aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, Aeolus is in tune with evolving perspectives on the environment as well as lifestyle. Posted on 1 Mar Oceanco 1050H Preview
New perspectives deliver new potentials On 10 January 2023, at a milestone event, a revolutionary superyacht was witnessed at Oceanco's construction facilities in The Netherlands. 1050H has undergone a complete transformation that is practically unprecedented in its scale and nature. Posted on 11 Jan Nothing is "Mission Impossible" for Oceanco
James Bond had 'Q' to supply his outlandish gadgets; superyacht owners have 'O' aka Oceanco From drone blocking force fields to motion-detecting smart floors, the kinds of futuristic technologies we are used to seeing in action films are not so far from the reality of today's top-level security and privacy options for large custom superyachts. Posted on 19 May 2021 Design Project KAIROS
Oceanco, Pininfarina and Lateral have joined forces to recalibrate yacht design with KAIROS KAIROS is the result of a first-time collaboration between renowned design studio Pininfarina and large custom yacht builder Oceanco, with technical design and engineering development provided by Lateral Naval Architects. Posted on 24 Mar 2021 Oceanco NXT
Reflecting on innovation and sustainability in an authentic and meaningful way Oceanco NXT brings together an inspiring collaboration of experts to answer the future demands by reflecting across industries of the new, younger demographic landscape, with the ultimate goal of zero impact on the environment. Posted on 24 Oct 2020 Oceanco - Cosmos | 90m
Everyone loves a cool superyacht Everyone loves a cool superyacht. At 90m, this concept is more like a small ship with not one, but two pools, one of which is even an infinity job hanging over the transom. Posted on 15 Jul 2018 A futuristic superyacht styled on a dugout canoe
Oceanco's 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs Tuhura, Oceanco's latest 377-foot project, is a throwback that extends thousands of years farther into the past than any yacht. Posted on 7 Mar 2018
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy