Y726 welcomed at Oceanco's outfitting facilities

by Oceanco 19 Dec 13:53 PST

Oceanco welcomed another of its new construction projects to its outfitting facilities today. Y726 was transported along the Oude Maas River from Oceanco's first-phase construction facilities in Zwijndrecht to its outfitting facilities in Alblasserdam, where the yacht's final stages of construction will be completed before its launch, sea trials and delivery.

In a characteristically playful act, Rotterdam-based graffiti artist I AM EELCO was invited to paint onboard to add a cheerful wink to Y726's transportation - a true milestone in the project's construction.

With an overall length of 111m, beam of 16m and displacement of 4,550gt, Y726 is one of the largest yachts by volume to be built by the Dutch shipyard. Its striking exterior design is from Espen diameterino International alongside the warm and refined interior from Mark Berryman Design, with accommodation for up to 28 guests who will be looked after by up to 34 crew. Y726's naval architecture has been carried out by Lateral together with Oceanco's in-house team.

Notable features onboard include a winter garden, covered cocktail area, outdoor cinema, sundeck lounge, private owner's area including a jacuzzi, and a multi-purpose entertainment area including a jacuzzi and swimming pool on main deck aft. While inside, there is a cinema lounge, gym, spa with sauna and steam room, and a beach club lounge with bar opening directly onto the swimming platform. The yacht's interior will benefit from spectacular views, courtesy of large windows that have been integrated throughout.

"Y726 is a prime example of what can be achieved when all parties at the table work together in a positive and collaborative way. We are very much looking forward to entering the next phase of this project and delivering the client a stunning yacht," Dan Jackson, Falcon Yacht Management.

"We are looking forward to getting started on the next phase of Y726's construction in the New Year. There is a very collaborative spirit on the project, and she promises to be a spectacular addition to the Oceanco fleet once delivered. We are grateful for the positive partnership that has developed among everyone involved, including the co-makers and owner's team," added Oceanco's Project Director, Edske Smit.

Specifications: