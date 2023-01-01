Please select your home edition
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta construction milestone: The keel laying

by Heesen Yachts 19 Dec 23:37 PST
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta © Heesen Yachts

Heesen is proud to announce that the official keel laying of the 57-metre full custom YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, took place on December 14 in the presence of the Lloyds Register surveyor at our shipyard in Oss.

The Owners, experienced yacht connoisseurs, were also there to celebrate this milestone in the construction of their yacht and welded the traditional "good luck coin" to section two of their new yacht.

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Acclaimed designer Cristiano Gatto has been entrusted with looking after the interior design and will represent the owners as their advisor during the build, while Hugo Morgan-Harris is in charge of the technical side.

Cristiano commented: "I have been working with Heesen for many years, and between us we have over twelve projects under our belt. Over time, we have developed a relationship of mutual trust and respect through working on both full custom and series projects." He added that his new role of client representative will allow him and his team to make the best of their already detailed knowledge of how Heesen operates. "I envision this project as a pioneering venture, a realm where our studio passionately engages in both interior design and as the Owner's Representative. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the owners for entrusting us with this endeavor."

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

"Thanks to its ultra-detailed design and engineering approach, Setteesettanta will be a one-of-a-kind yacht on the water. Our mission remains steadfast in meeting the client's aspirations, harmonising beauty and utility in artifacts that act as magnifying glasses on cultural progressions, always championing the ethos of 'Humans First.' Our journey involved crafting bespoke elements, meticulously avoiding off-the-shelf selections. This deliberate choice stems from a profound philosophy that now serves as the cornerstone of our projects—an ethos that embraces the notion of objects as manifestations of craftsmanship, endowed with distinct values, resulting in singular, aesthetically captivating products."

At 57 metres in length, with an enclosed volume of 920 GT, Project Setteesettanta involves a few firsts for Heesen. She is the first yacht in the fleet to have the bridge on the fourth deck, a special feature for a Heesen yacht.

Despite the fourth deck, Heesen's traditional sleek appearance is maintained thanks to a light and unobtrusive mast designed by Frank Laupman, which gracefully blends in with the superstructure. New flat Star Link comm panels that replace the traditional domes also contribute to this clean and neat design.

YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen
YN 20857 Project Setteesettanta - photo © Ruben Griffioen

The owners have reserved the entire upper deck to ensure their privacy. A large master stateroom boasts 180-degree views and a private forward terrace of nearly 200 square metres that can serve as a touch-and-go helipad. The enclosed mooring deck augments the necessary privacy for the owners and streamlines operations for the crew.

There is a VIP cabin forward on the starboard side of the main deck, adjacent to a fully equipped gym. Four large guest staterooms, two twins and two doubles can be found on the lower deck, while an elegant oval staircase ascends through all four decks, running back-to-back with the crew staircase for perfect space optimisation. The dining area on the main deck is located towards the stern, adjacent to the aft terrace. Thanks to wide sliding doors, this space seamlessly connects with the outdoors.

New design traits found in some of the most recent Heesen designs include a near-vertical bow and the open transom, complete with a regal double staircase around a four-metre infinity pool.

Heesen CEO Niels Vaessen commented: "It is a great honour that these experienced owners have entrusted us to build them a second yacht. Project Setteesettanta is quintessentially Heesen. A full-custom, 57-metre motor yacht cannot be anything other than perfect, and there isn't a shipyard in the world with a better knowledge of the techniques and disciplines needed to reach these heights. Lightweight aluminium construction requires exacting skills. Today, as we officially begin the construction of their dream yacht, we are delighted to celebrate this milestone together.

"At Heesen, we build yachts with pride that are tested to withstand the elements and provide a safe and enjoyable life at sea for the owners and their crew. Iconic design and luxury rest on Heesen's rock-solid foundation and create everlasting memories."

