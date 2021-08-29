Highfield in Patagonia

Please select your home edition
by Highfield Boats 24 Dec 02:36 PST
‘Quiet Depths' © Highfield Boats

‘Quiet Depths’ is a beautiful documentary created by Valhalla Orca Expedition & Black Corridor Film, supported by Patagonia. This short film promotes a powerful message - we all have a responsibility to look after our oceans so that we can continue to enjoy them.

We're proud that three Highfield Patrol 860's can make the perfect platform for Valhalla's incredible expeditions, allowing people once-in-a-lifetime experiences within this most special & wildest of landscapes.

