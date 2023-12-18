Barbaros 33 Lobster - in stock now

Barbaros 33 Lobster © OceanBoats Barbaros 33 Lobster © OceanBoats

by Ocean Boats 21 Dec 03:45 PST

In stock now at OceanBoats, the Barbaros 33 Lobster, combining timeless style and expert craftmanship this beautiful boat is ready for its first owner.

Designed as the perfect day cruiser or weekend escape, the Barbaros 33 features an enclosed helm and a large open cockpit. The enclosed helm features a galley that has a sink and a fridge, ready for entertaining. Out in the cockpit you will find plenty of bench seating down the portside that comes with a large teak table to enjoy some beautiful days out on the water.

For the weekends that you do want to spend out on the water, the Barbaros comes equipped with a cabin with a double bed and plenty of storage, the bed features custom-made bed sheets ready to be enjoyed. The accommodation level also features a large head with a shower, toilet, stone benchtops and stainless steel sink.

Equipped with a single Yanmar diesel engine, the Barbaros combines great performance with economical operation. This boat has also been optioned with bow and stern thrusters making manoeuvering a dream. The helm station features a 12" Raymarine Axion screen and a large teak and stainless steering wheel.

Specifications: