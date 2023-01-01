Please select your home edition
Sunreef 66 Ultima built of thrill and luxury

by Sunreef Yachts 21 Dec 09:05 PST
Sunreef 66 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts

The Sunreef 66 Ultima merges the best attributes of monohull and multihull yachts. Her shallow draft, sleek hull shape and hi-tech features are a breath of fresh air in yachting.

This dynamic catamaran rewrites the rules of luxury cruising and lifestyle.

Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts introduces a catamaran with a vast living space of 228 m2 and a large 35m2 flybridge, tailored for those who seek to enjoy long gateways in comfort, style and speed.

Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef 66 ULTIMA, is a cutting-edge hybrid luxury vessel that showcases a range of impressive features designed for an exceptional maritime experience. Among her standout attributes are her spacious aft deck, smart jet-ski garage, and folding bulwark platforms, creating a private Ocean Lounge for sunning and watersports.

With a sleek and sporty hull, she ensures effortless access to any marina, while her advanced design minimizes drag for top performance and energy efficiency.

Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef 66 Ultima - photo © Sunreef Yachts

