Unleash your inner explorer with the Arksen Discovery Series: a new era of adventure on the horizon

by Arksen 27 Dec 08:46 PST

Arksen, a pioneer in maritime innovation, proudly presents the Arksen Discovery Series, an all-new, cutting-edge range of 6-12 metre open boats with capability that inspires confidence to push the boundaries of discovery, whatever your level of adventure.

The Discovery Series will sit alongside the Adventure Series and the long established Explorer Series within Arksen Marine and the wider Arksen ecosystem.

The rigid inflatable boat has long been associated with adventure, ocean exploration and new discovery, made famous by early adopters such as Alain Bombard and Jacques Cousteau in the 1950s. It is a natural evolution for Arksen to build on this rich history through the design and build of class leading explorer vessels, developing the RIB concept to take it to the next level.

The Arksen Discovery Series is not bound by the ordinary, it is designed for those who dare to dream beyond the horizon, a passport to unchartered waters and unforgettable memories.

The eagerly anticipated Arksen 8 will be the first of the series on the water in early 2024.

Introducing the Discovery Series

The Arksen Discovery Series is a fleet of five premium open adventure RIBs ranging from 6 to 12 metres in length. They offer an immersive experience with the natural environment by enabling a closer connection with the ocean whilst inspiring family adventure.

The fleet is designed and manufactured in Great Britain by a passionate team of experts who only use premium materials and components, ensuring precise standards. Intelligently configured to offer superior functionality, enhanced standard specifications along with market-leading internal deck space and cruising range, the Discovery Series are built without compromise and offer unrivalled value in the premium leisure boat market.

"Our aim is to inspire and empower a new generation of adventurers to explore the world's most remote and captivating locations by designing a range of boats that gives the confidence to do so. We set out to combine performance, advanced technology and features typically found in larger boats to create the exceptional Discovery Series." - Nick Bailey - Arsken Discovery Series Sales Manager

Meticulously engineered and built with robustness and performance capability to handle the harshest conditions, coupled with luxurious refinement to provide a haven of comfort and relaxation for all on board. From sun-soaked days of leisure to moonlit nights of stargazing, the Discovery Series stands out in their class as the family adventure boat of choice.

Choosing an Arksen Discovery Series RIB isn't just about buying a boat, it is a lifestyle choice that brings out everyone's inner adventurer!

Arksen 8

The Arksen 8 is the first of five Discovery Series RIBs and will be launched during 2024. The A8 is a true 8-metre offshore capable open adventure RIB with a 2.9-metre beam that offers a broad, stable platform and market-leading internal deck dimensions for maximum utility.

Arksen will offer the A8 in two configurations:

The Arksen 8 Leisure is aimed at the active family lifestyle market with relaxed, sociable seating and enhanced standard specification that provides all the luxuries for a memorable day on the water for families seeking to explore coastal frontiers beyond the horizon.

The Arksen 8 Explorer Tender is aimed at the explorer yacht tender and specialist project markets. Tailored for the ultimate adventurer, this model will be built to order in limited numbers to their specific expedition requirements.

Both Arksen 8 models share the same advanced hydrodynamic hull design that ensures a sure-footed and predictable, but dynamic driving experience. The design features a 24 degrees deadrise deep V hull form with detailed spray rails and optimised forefoot that is capable of handling even the most challenging ocean swells and coastal choppy waters.

The A8 has an asymmetric deck design with a large offset console that provides complete protection from the elements which houses a spacious head compartment with ample space to change in privacy. There is an option for a striking black GRP hardtop, complete with a manual retractable canvas roof and roof rack for more toys.

The Arksen 8 is rated for up to 500hp with options for either single or twin outboard engine installation, whilst the built-in 450-litre fuel tank provides sufficient capacity for extended cruising and adventurous voyages.

Above all else, when getting behind the helm of the Arksen 8, the luxurious finish and intelligent design are apparent - everything has its place. The engineering and build quality are unparalleled. The Arksen 8 sets new benchmarks for boating experience and redefines the Grand Tourer RIB concept.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Arksen 8. Designed by a team with over 70 years of combined experience, this boat is a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in marine exploration. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or a novice coastal explorer, the A8 is designed to elevate your experiences on the water." - Andrew Whittaker - Arksen Design & Development

For the family

Families are at the heart of the Discovery Series experience. Purpose-built features are crafted with the modern family in mind, spacious layouts enable generations to come together and share the spirit of adventure. Thoughtfully designed seating arrangements, ample storage, and cutting-edge technology fuse seamlessly to enhance your journey's every facet. No matter the destination, the Arksen Discovery Series allows families to embark on a voyage of togetherness and exploration.

"My own family has often stood as the inspiration behind Arksen throughout our products. The desire to explore together, sharing in new experiences and opening their eyes and minds to the wonder and fragility of the world around us. What better way to open up this opportunity to more people by introducing the exceptional new Discovery Series." - Jasper Smith - Arksen Founder

Our philosophy is about fostering a community of kindred spirits who share a love for adventure. When you choose Arksen, it's more than buying a boat: you're becoming part of a tribe that embraces the thrill of discovery. So, gather your crew and set your sights on the horizon with the Arksen Discovery Series. Because some of life's greatest adventures begin where the land ends and the sea begins.

Dealer network

Arksen is developing a global dealer network for the Discovery Series across the UK, Europe and North America. If you are a marine dealer and interested in discussing this further, please get in touch with: Nick Bailey - Sales Manager, Arksen Discovery Series. +44 (0)23 8268 7484