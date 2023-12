Watch her in action during sea trials this late autumn.

Curious about our latest addition to the fleet, Ulysses, known as Project 1011? Built for a client with a very clear idea, 102.60-metre Ulysses is pushing the boundaries in terms of design and engineering.

More details on 73m Feadship superyacht Predator

Alex Banning and Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco and Predator captain, Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht that broke records upon her launch, known as one of the quietest Feadships ever built, with an impressive top speed of 25 knots.

Project 1011 leaves her shed

Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials Project 1011 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials in the North Sea prior to delivery.

Feadship Concept inspired by nature

A breath-taking 83-metre yacht with significantly reduced energy needs When they're not meeting challenges presented by the world's most discerning clients, Feadship challenges itself.

Feadship concept design inspired by nature

The flowing lines from Studio De Voogt reflect the concept's namesake... Dunes The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show features the debut of Feadship's latest breath-taking Concept Design.

First look at Feadship Project 822

The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages, Project 822, eased out of her Kaag Island drydock today and into public view for the first time since her bare hull arrived in 2021.

Obsidian raises the bar on carbon reduction

Feadship is another step closer to the goal of producing carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 The recently built 84.20-metre Obsidian is the first of Feadship's new generation of large yachts furthering carbon reduction through hulls optimised at cruising speed instead of top speed, weight control, advancements in electric propulsion.

Feadship unprecedented peak behind the scenes

Seven-part podcast series explores the future of superyachts The seven-part podcast series explores the elusive and largely hidden world of pure custom creation and the future of superyachts.

Feadship Project 825 on the move

A noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways Although far from finished, Project 825 presented a noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways to the Feadship facility in Kaag to continue her fitting out.

Feadship Heritage Fleet: 10th Rendezvous

Sailing through Haarlem and Amsterdam in mid-June It's not every day you catch a glimpse of a Feadship, and even rarer to spot a classic one.