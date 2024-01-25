Marine Auctions: January Online Auctions and Boats

Please find details of our January 2024 Marine Auctions Online Auction.





Bidding will Commence on Friday 19th January end on Thursday 25th January 2024 at 2 pm AEST Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding. www.marineauctions.com.au

then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now.(In Yellow)

Then Click on View Lots (In red on right hand side)







CLOSING DOWN FOUNDRY AUCTION





AGS Auctioneers & Valuers a Division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd in conjunction with Macquarie Auction Group, will be hold a Foundry Equipment Closing Down Auction.

This Closing Down Auction will be a Simulcast Auction held on Wednesday 31st January 2024.



View the Closing Down Foundry Brochure here...



For Further Details Contact Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations

and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.



Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email: Director