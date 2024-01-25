Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
EDITORIAL
CATAMARANS
PARIS 2024
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Marine Auctions: January Online Auctions and Boats
by Marine Auctions 2 Jan 02:05 PST
19-25 January 2024
2021 Fountaine Pajot 40 © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find details of our January 2024 Marine Auctions Online Auction.
Bidding will Commence on Friday 19th January end on Thursday 25th January 2024 at 2 pm AEST
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos of or Marine Online Auction go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on,
View or Register for the Online Auction Now.(In Yellow)
Then Click on View Lots (In red on right hand side)
CLOSING DOWN FOUNDRY AUCTION
AGS Auctioneers & Valuers a Division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd in conjunction with Macquarie Auction Group, will be hold a Foundry Equipment Closing Down Auction.
This Closing Down Auction will be a Simulcast Auction held on Wednesday 31st January 2024.
View the Closing Down Foundry Brochure here...
For Further Details Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine, Marine Valuations
and AGS Auctioneers & Valuers.
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
Related Articles
Marine Auctions: December Online Auctions
Bidding will commence on Thursday 7th December
Bidding will commence on Thursday 7th December and will end on Wednesday 13th December at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 5 Dec 2023
Marine Auctions: November Online Auctions
Bidding starts on Tuesday 21st November
November Online Auction, Bidding starts on Tuesday 21st November and will end on Monday 27th November 2023 at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 8 Nov 2023
Marine Auctions: Two October 2023 Online Auctions
Including Boats for Private Sale and the Bluey's Boat Hire Closing Down Online Auction
Bluey's Boat Hire Closing Down Online Auction, and Vessels we will be offering in our October Online Auction, together with Vessels we have for Private Sale.
Posted on 10 Oct 2023
Marine Auctions September 2023 Online Auction
Boats, Marina Berths & Boats for Private Sale
Details of the Vessels & Marina Berths, Marine Auctions will be offering in our September Online Auction, together with Vessels we have for Private Sale.
Posted on 12 Sep 2023
Marine Auctions August 2023 Online Auction
Including the famous America's Cup Challenger "Australia"
Details of the Vessels, including the famous America's Cup Challenger "Australia" that had a Major Refit in 2018 and 2019, that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in our August Online Auction.
Posted on 6 Aug 2023
Marine Auctions July 2023 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels offered, and a selection for Private Sale
Details of the Vessels and a Suction Barge that Marine Auctions are offering for sale in their July Online Auction, together with a selection of vessels that are for Private Sale.
Posted on 23 Jun 2023
Marine Auctions May 2023 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats
Details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats etc that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their May Online Auction.
Posted on 18 May 2023
Marine Auctions May 2023 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale
Details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats etc. that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their May Online Auction.
Posted on 4 May 2023
Marine Auctions April 2023 Online Auctions
Support vessel from the America's Cup.... or a Brisbane marina berth...
View the brochure to see details of the Vessels and Marina Berth we will be offering for sale in our April Online Auction.
Posted on 13 Apr 2023
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy