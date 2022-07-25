Unveiling the McConaghy MC82p

Unveiling the Magnificent McConaghy MC82p We are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated launch of the McConaghy MC82p, an extraordinary yacht that seamlessly blends the best of luxury, functionality, and versatility. This all-rounder catamaran is the perfect long-range cruiser, ideal family yacht, coastal weekender, and superb platform for commercial charter.

Exceptional Design and Layout The yacht's internal volume has been maximized, challenging and surpassing preconceived standard of yacht interiors. The main deck boasts a vast saloon lounge with a dining area and an open-plan galley, creating a welcoming and spacious atmosphere. Outdoor Elegance The aft deck offers an expansive space with sofas and al fresco dining, allowing for enjoyable moments surrounded by the beauty of the open sea. For those seeking a cozy retreat, the forward exterior lounge gives a perfect spot to unwind and take in the breathtaking views. Elevated Experience on the Flybridge The flybridge features an informal dining area, freestanding lounge furniture, and a BBQ positioned aft for joyful family experiences. Luxurious Accommodation Four seaward-facing double cabins provide unparalleled comfort for extended journeys. Additionally, two crew cabins and a utility room ensure that every aspect of your voyage is meticulously attended to. The standard spec equipped with twin 875hp engines, which can reach a top speed of 28kts and cruise effortlessly at 10kts. With 8,000L tank capacity, the maximum range at a cruising speed of 10kts is 4,000nm. The McConaghy Multihull range has been created in collaboration with world-leading designers. The catamaran series, which ranges in size from 55ft to 115ft and features both sailing and power vessels, offers clean lines, luxurious living spaces and a modern design dynamic that simultaneously enables more comfortable cruising and better performance. With small production runs, McConaghy's focus on quality control and close working relationship with the client, delivers all the benefits of a full-custom build yet affords the confidence of a proven hull design for a fraction of the cost. All models in the McConaghy Multihull range are fully customizable. | HONG KONG | CHINA | AUSTRALIA | www.mcconaghyboats.com

enquiries@mcconaghyboats.com