Arksen delivers Project Pelagos

by Arksen 9 Jan 22:28 PST

Arksen announces proven success of Project Pelagos, a pivotal new Arksen 85 wilderness explorer vessel in the high growth ocean adventure and lifestyle market.

Arksen, the premium adventure lifestyle brand designing, building, and marketing iconic products for life's greatest journeys, founded by entrepreneur and explorer Jasper Smith, announces the launch of Arksen 85, a class-defining explorer vessel exemplifying the company's market leading design capabilities in the luxury marine market.

The company first launched its Adventure series in 2022 with the aim of creating the most capable and authentic explorer vessels in the market, designed to support the circular economy and have uses ranging from leisure to oceanic research. Arksen has proven traction in the dynamic ocean adventure and lifestyle market which is set to grow by more than 52% to 2030 (source: www.grandviewresearch.com). It has built a unique ecosystem offering owners access to a new generation of explorer vessels and adventure products, coupled with experiential ownership designed to unlock the potential of long range voyaging.

The Pelagos Arksen 85 typifies the company's iconic, leading edge design taken to a new level. It is a highly efficient long-range aluminum explorer vessel for remote cruising, research and adventure and driven by the company's commitment to sustainability and circular economy principles in its proprietary design, and manufacturing conducted through best-in-class operators reflecting Arksen's OEM model. A class-defining vessel, the Arksen 85 is the most authentic and capable global explorer on the market, built from the ground up to support the most epic of adventures.

The vessel has been conceived for global exploration with three priorities. Its hull design and three-deck formation ensure efficiency and functionality, whilst the free-flow layout of the interior make it perfect for family use. Its long-range performance is proven, with a range of 7,000 miles, with smooth performance on its first sailing in northerly force 5, maintaining a cruising speed of 13 knots. Exemplary downwind performance saw surfing at over 20 knots while oversized fins ensure stability both under way and at zero speed. This is a vessel with demonstrable fuel efficiency, an efficient and stable platform, and an ability to travel safely across the globe.

Reflecting on his collaborative journey with Arksen, the first owner of the new vessel shared personal insights into the vessel's customisation, functional design and capability on the waters.

"Having spent 35 years offshore cruising I have been searching for the perfect vessel with true exploration capabilities and scope for comfortable on-board living. Arksen has provided the ultimate solution reflecting its competitive edge in terms of supreme design, economical energy management systems, and excellent construction which make this a vessel capable of going anywhere. This is a truly impressive example of a vessel which meets all the needs of demanding marine exploration. Arksen stands apart thanks to its innovation, its commitment to marine conservation and research projects, and its desire to create an adventure community. Buying into Arksen's unique concept is giving the new generation of explorer enthusiasts the opportunity to visit the last great wildernesses of our planet whilst actively contributing to its protection and regeneration. I'm convinced that the pioneering and refreshing path Arksen is forging will make them a driving force in the future of the explorer yacht industry."

Jasper Smith, founder and CEO of Arksen commented, "Arksen was created to meet the exacting needs of explorers wanting to go further and for longer. Our vessels are iconic and a statement of intent. Our commitment to groundbreaking design, uncompromising standards and sustainability are the pillars of a strategy set to deliver compelling growth and cement our position at the forefront of the next generation of adventure in the marine industry. We are fortunate enough to have assembled some of the most forward thinking clients in the sector and an extraordinary team of professionals to bring our vision to life".

Jim Mair, CTO of Arksen added, "The delivery and inaugural voyage of Project Pelagos mark a significant milestone, heralding a new era in explorer yacht excellence. As the vessel prepares for future expeditions, the Arksen team remains dedicated to propelling the industry forward with innovative designs and a profound commitment to our planet's oceans. Project Pelagos is proof that with the right tools, there are no limits to where we can explore".

Another Arksen 85, Project Ocean, will launch later this year and be available for public viewing - more details to follow.